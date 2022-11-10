Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cinnamon to yogurt: 5 foods that can help you reduce blood sugar levels

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

    High blood sugar levels can be an early indicator of diabetes and can lead to varied ailments in the body. If not treated properly, it can lead to complications. Here are five superfoods that can help you maintain it.   
     

    High blood sugar levels can be an early sign of diabetes and may lead to complications if not treated properly. Poor insulin production can increase blood sugar levels, and a continuous rise in blood sugar can take a toll on the cells and nerves while damaging other body organs. Superfoods include multiple nutrients that can improve human health while decreasing escalated blood sugar levels. Read on to learn more about such foods.

    Yogurt: Fermented foods such as yoghurt contain probiotics that can work wonders on high blood sugar levels while improving your gut, digestion, and heart health. Adding it to your meal or consuming it as a snack for effective results. 

    Green leafy vegetables: Low potassium can contribute to high blood sugar levels and further increase the risks of diabetes and its complications in our body. Leafy vegetables are filled with many heart-healthy nutrients, such as fibre and potassium, that can monitor blood sugar levels. Spinach, methi, cabbage, etc., contains many vitamins and minerals, from smoothies and sandwich dressing, and many ways to enjoy flavours and goodness of nutrients. 

    Whole grains: Whole grains have multiple nutrients that are a blessing for our overall health. Entire grains have decent quantities of fibre that will help balance blood sugar levels, keep you satiated and decrease weight. Whole grains, including oats, quinoa, and whole wheat, can easily be taught into your diet. Do consume it daily to witness significant outcomes.

    Okra:  Okra, also called bhindi, has excellent quantities of flavonoids, which is an antioxidant that helps in improving cardiovascular health while decreasing our high blood sugar levels. Compounds known as polysaccharides are found in this superfood, which can drastically affect raised blood sugar levels.

    Cinnamon: Cinnamon helps in improving the transportation of glucose into our cells while keeping a tab on insulin levels, thereby reducing blood sugar levels and helping in fighting diabetes. It even diminishes the body mass index (BMI) among people with diabetes. Being high in many nutrients, Cinnamon is a beneficial addition to our diet as it can balance lipid levels and assist in controlling body weight.

