Spice up your long-term relationship by including these 5 tips

    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Has your relationship lost its spark in the first few years of dating? Is it affecting your bond negatively? Here are some tips and tricks that can bring back the excitement.  

    Image: Getty Images

    Meeting your partner for the first time and when you start dating, you probably do not have to think about how you could create interest and excitement in the time you spend together. This can be normal because the early stages of a relationship are often when you discover each other. Long-term relationships are a gift. It takes the work of two people to make a relationship work and stay together. Humans don't like changes, and being with the same person can allow you to open up in ways that we can't do alone or flings.⁠

    Image: Getty Images

    Being sexually adventurous: For example, if you always have sex in your bedroom, you can go a month without having sex in bed. For some reason, being in a different location or room can make things more interesting.

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Experiment with doing novel things: Introducing a little novelty can be as simple as changing something in your relationship, like trying a new restaurant for a change or walking a new road to get to a store together.

    Image: Getty Images

    Do a thrilling activity: Sky diving, surfing, mountain biking, wave-boarding, riding a roller coaster, hiking the outback -any activities are not done every day, but they will get you out of a routine and can be done with other couples.

    Image: Getty Images

    Do something out of your comfort zone: Entering a new and slightly uncomfortable situation together can strengthen your relationship. And it will also help you come out more potent as an individual, too.

    Image: Getty Images

    Work on something together:  Going to the supermarket or farmers market and picking out some vegetables to cook an entirely new dish can be exciting. Walking around with your cameras and taking street shots is another way to be creative in your time together.

