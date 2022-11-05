Spice up your long-term relationship by including these 5 tips

Has your relationship lost its spark in the first few years of dating? Is it affecting your bond negatively? Here are some tips and tricks that can bring back the excitement.

Meeting your partner for the first time and when you start dating, you probably do not have to think about how you could create interest and excitement in the time you spend together. This can be normal because the early stages of a relationship are often when you discover each other. Long-term relationships are a gift. It takes the work of two people to make a relationship work and stay together. Humans don't like changes, and being with the same person can allow you to open up in ways that we can't do alone or flings.⁠

Being sexually adventurous: For example, if you always have sex in your bedroom, you can go a month without having sex in bed. For some reason, being in a different location or room can make things more interesting.

Experiment with doing novel things: Introducing a little novelty can be as simple as changing something in your relationship, like trying a new restaurant for a change or walking a new road to get to a store together. ALSO READ: Chadar Trek to Kedarkantha Trek: 5 amazing winter treks you can visit in India

Do a thrilling activity: Sky diving, surfing, mountain biking, wave-boarding, riding a roller coaster, hiking the outback -any activities are not done every day, but they will get you out of a routine and can be done with other couples.

Do something out of your comfort zone: Entering a new and slightly uncomfortable situation together can strengthen your relationship. And it will also help you come out more potent as an individual, too.

