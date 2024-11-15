PM Modi's aircraft experiences technical snag at Deoghar airport, delaying return to Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to Delhi was delayed after his aircraft encountered a technical issue at Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand. The delay follows his participation in rallies marking Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter faced a 45-minute delay in Godda due to air traffic issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to New Delhi was delayed this afternoon after his aircraft encountered a technical issue at Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand. The plane will remain grounded until the fault is fixed, altering his travel schedule.

The Prime Minister had been in Jharkhand to attend rallies marking Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, a day dedicated to celebrating the contributions of tribal icon Birsa Munda. The event was also part of the build-up to the state’s upcoming Assembly elections, with the second round of voting scheduled for November 20. During the event, he criticized past governments for neglecting tribal communities and emphasized the current government's efforts to improve their welfare.

Meanwhile, a short distance away in Godda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter faced a 45-minute delay due to air traffic control clearance issues. The Congress party accused the authorities of intentionally delaying his flight to disrupt his campaign schedule, suggesting that the PM’s rally in Deoghar had been prioritized over Mr. Gandhi’s travel.

After completing his engagements in Bihar, PM Modi boarded the plane for his return to Delhi, but a technical fault was identified. As per safety protocols, the aircraft was grounded at Deoghar Airport to ensure the issue was resolved before continuing the journey.

