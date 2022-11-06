Malaika Arora to Kareen Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: 9 Bollywood celebrities breaking myths, barriers of C- sectio

Malaika Arora, Kajol, and more ladies from Bollywood refuted the myth of C- Section birth leaves you fat and with lots of complications forever.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan,Malaika Arora, Lara Dutta / Instagram

A C-section, also known as cesarean birth, is a procedure used to deliver a baby when a vaginal delivery cannot be done safely. A c-section can be planned ahead of time or performed immediately in an emergency. It carries more risk than a vaginal delivery, with a slightly more extended recovery period. Here are some Bollywood divas who broke the barriers of C- section delivery.

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor/ Instagram

Mira Rajput Kapoor: Shahid and Mira became parents for the first time in 2016 with the arrival of their little angel, Misha Kapoor. It was a difficult pregnancy for Mira when she conceived Misha, and she had spoken about the same quite a few times in interviews. Two years later, in 2018, Misha became a big sister as Shahid and Mira welcomed a baby boy, Zain Kapoor, into their lives. Reportedly, Mira had given birth to Zain via caesarean delivery.

Image: Sameera Reddy/ Instagram

Sameera Reddy: Sameera had fallen in love with Akshai Varde, Founder/CEO of Vardenchi Motorcycles, and in 2014, the couple exchanged wedding vows. A year later, Sameera and Akshai became parents to a baby boy, Hans Varde, and in 2019, their family was complete with the arrival of their daughter, Nyra Varde. In a social media post, Sameera flaunted her swollen tummy after delivering her second child via C-section.

Image: Amrita Rao/ Instagram

Amrita Rao: Amrita Rao is the latest one to get added to the list. Within a few months, she was back in her shape and became an inspiration to many. On May 15, 2016, Amrita Rao and Anmol had an intimate wedding ceremony. Just like their relationship, the news of their marriage was also a pleasant surprise for their fans. After more than four years of married life, Amrita and Anmol hopped on to the journey of parenthood with the arrival of their son, Veer, in November 2020. In a post-delivery interview with the DNA, Amrita had spoken about baby blues after giving birth to her son, Veer and revealed that she had a C-

Image: Lara Dutta/ Instagram

Lara Dutta: Lara Dutta is the real diva. If all, she took a bit longer to get back in shape. But she didn't give up, and she looks fit and fabulous.

Image: Mandira Bedi/ Instagram

Mandira Bedi: Mandira Bedi is one of the fittest actresses in B Town. Many get inspired by her fabulous body, and she motivates us to work out and care for our bodies.

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/ Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: There isn't anybody like Shilpa Shetty Kundra. She has the most envious body in the tinsel town. Her HOT is given as an example in films. The fittest mommy in town, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, embraced motherhood for the first time when she and her husband, Raj Kundra welcomed a baby boy, Viaan Raj Kundra into their lives.

Image: Kajol/ Instagram

Kajol: Kajol is looking more fabulous than ever. She delivered her babies via cesarean, and look how healthy and fit she is. Self-love is essential.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan: There is often a myth that caesarean delivery leaves you fat for life and gives you immense health problems compared to natural delivery. But let's break this misconception right away. Take a look at these actresses who died this myth forever. And one of them is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has delivered two baby boys; look at her and how fabulous she is.

Image: Malaika Arora/ Instagram