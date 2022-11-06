Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt in hospital; Ranbir Kapoor to become dad soon-reports

    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 9:29 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt baby: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reach HN Reliance Hospital, Girgaon; baby predicted to arrive soon

    As per the reports, Bollywood actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have arrived at HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaon to give birth to their first child. After dating for around five years, the pair were married in April of this year.
     

    Soon after being married, Ranbir and Alia revealed they were expecting a kid. Then Alia carried on with her rigorous Brahmastra marketing and introduced her own maternity line, Edamama.

    While Ranbir pushed the OTT release of Brahmastra, the actor had a relatively quiet profile during the past two months, posting only a few photos.

    "Now we are having a fight because there is a book on it that she (Alia) has read and wants me to read, and I am 30% through it, and I tell her, "Listen, books are not going to teach us how we are going to raise our child, let us experience it when it happens," Ranbir had previously said to Bollywood Bubble when discussing how they are getting ready to welcome their baby.
     

    In the middle of all of this, the performers had hectic schedules. While Ranbir appeared in Brahmastra and Shamshera, Alia released several films this year, including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings, and Brahmastra. She has Heart of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani in her collection.
     

