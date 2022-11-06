Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Yash aka 'Rocky Bhai', join politics? Here's what KGF star said

    Actor Yash from KGF spoke openly about his political aspirations. The famous Kannada actor acknowledged how thankless politics is.

    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 9:21 AM IST

    The popular Kannada actor Yash spoke openly about his desire to enter politics. Yash, better known as Rocky Bhai, claimed that politics is an unappreciated (thankless) profession and that he has no desire to enter it. The actor, well-known for his work in KGF and KGF 2, admitted that he had no desire to enter politics.

    "I want to change a lot about myself and my industry, first and foremost. I'll make an effort to alter society within my capacity. To alter the lives of a select few people, we have been working hard. Speaking at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2022, he remarked, "I would not be interested in politics since it is a thankless profession."

    At the occasion, the actor also updated his eagerly anticipated movie KGF 3. The actor suggested that KGF 3 might not be his next immediate project. "We have a strategy, but not soon. I wish to carry out other things. I've been participating in KGF for 6-7 years. So let's have a look. We'll work on KGF 3 later, if everything works out, he stated. The star promised his audience that he will soon reveal his upcoming movie.

    As there are rumours that Yash is negotiating with Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji for Brahmastra 2, he arrived in Mumbai. There were rumours that Yash from KGF had been contacted to play Dev in Brahmastra Part II: Dev. Despite Karan Johar's denial of the rumours in an interview, a new Bollywood Hungama story asserts that Yash met with Ayan and Karan twice to discuss Brahmastra 2. But regrettably, nothing came to pass.

    He believed the movie wouldn't make the best KGF 2 sequel. It's a straightforward explanation and unquestionably the only one to decline the offer. Instead of stepping into someone else's franchise by becoming a father, he wants to accomplish something larger, a source informed a popular entertainment website.

