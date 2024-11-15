As air quality hits 'severe,' CM Atishi implements staggered govt office hours in Delhi

The GRAP is a four-stage system for managing Delhi-NCR's air pollution. Stage I addresses "poor" air quality (AQI 201–300), Stage II covers "very poor" conditions (AQI 301–400), Stage III is activated for "severe" levels (AQI 401–450), and Stage IV is for "severe plus" (AQI above 450).

In a bid to tackle Delhi's air quality, Chief Minister Atishi has announced timings for government offices across the city. This initiative aims to ease traffic congestion and curb vehicular emissions, identified as major contributors to pollution in the capital.

This development comes follows three consecutive days of Delhi's air quality remaining in the "severe" category. On Friday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 411, firmly within the "severe" range of 400–500. The situation triggered Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), implemented by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Adding to the crisis, a dense fog blanketed the city, reducing visibility to just 400 meters in several areas, including Safdarjung. The fog has exacerbated pollution levels by trapping pollutants closer to the ground. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also recorded Delhi's lowest minimum temperature of the season at 15.6°C, which, while higher than seasonal norms, has contributed to a stagnant atmosphere that prevents pollutant dispersion.

To mitigate the impact, the Delhi government has introduced staggered office timings to reduce peak-hour congestion. Effective immediately, government offices will operate on the following schedules:

Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 8:30 am to 5:00 pm

Central Government Offices: 9:00 am to 5:30 pm

Delhi Government Offices: 10:00 am to 6:30 pm

