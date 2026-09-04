Janmashtami 2026 will be celebrated on September 4, followed by Dahi Handi festivities on September 5. Devotees will observe fasting and midnight prayers, with Nishita Puja timings varying across cities based on local Panchang calculations.

Krishna Janmashtami will be observed across India on Friday, September 4, 2026, with devotees marking Lord Krishna’s birth through fasting, prayers, temple visits, devotional music and midnight rituals.

The celebrations will continue with Dahi Handi festivities, particularly in Maharashtra, on the following day. Here is everything to know about Janmashtami 2026, including the festival date, Ashtami Tithi, Nishita Puja timings and Dahi Handi celebrations.

Dahi Handi 2026: When And Where Will It Be Celebrated?

Dahi Handi, also known as Gopalakala, is traditionally observed a day after Janmashtami and is especially popular in Maharashtra.

In 2026, Dahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra are expected to take place on September 5. Streets and public spaces are likely to witness music, dancing, chants and festive gatherings as Govinda Pathaks compete to break pots suspended high above the ground.

The participants form towering human pyramids to reach the earthen pot filled with curd and other dairy products.

The Story Behind Dahi Handi

The tradition is associated with stories from Lord Krishna’s childhood. According to Hindu mythology, Krishna had a particular fondness for butter and was known for taking it from earthen pots kept in the homes of neighbours.

To keep the dairy products out of his reach, women in the neighbourhood are believed to have started hanging the pots high from the ceiling.

Krishna and his friends eventually found a way to reach them by climbing over one another and forming human pyramids. They would then break the hanging pots to get the butter inside.

Dahi Handi celebrations are considered a recreation of this playful episode from Krishna’s childhood.

When Is Janmashtami 2026?

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Janmashtami falls on the eighth day, or Ashtami, of Krishna Paksha during the month of Bhadrapada.

This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Friday, September 4.

The festival commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is regarded in Hindu tradition as the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Devotees commonly observe a fast during the day before participating in midnight prayers and celebrations.

Janmashtami 2026 Ashtami Tithi

Ashtami Tithi plays an important role in determining the observance of Janmashtami.

According to Drik Panchang, Ashtami Tithi will begin at 2:25 a.m. on September 4 and end at 12:13 a.m. on September 5.

Devotees take the Tithi into account while following fasting and worship schedules.

Janmashtami 2026 Puja Muhurat

The most important worship ritual of Janmashtami is Nishita Puja, performed around midnight to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

According to Drik Panchang, Nishita Puja on September 4 will begin at **11:57 p.m.** and end at **12:43 a.m. on September 5**.

Since the timing is calculated according to the local sunrise and sunset, the exact puja window varies between cities.

Krishna Janmashtami Muhurat In Major Cities

The Nishita Puja timings for selected Indian cities are:

New Delhi: 11:57 p.m. on September 4 to 12:43 a.m. on September 5

Pune: 12:10 a.m. to 12:57 a.m. on September 5

Chennai: 11:45 p.m. on September 4 to 12:31 a.m. on September 5

Jaipur: 12:03 a.m. to 12:49 a.m. on September 5

Hyderabad: 11:52 p.m. on September 4 to 12:38 a.m. on September 5

Gurgaon: 11:58 p.m. on September 4 to 12:44 a.m. on September 5

Chandigarh: 11:59 p.m. on September 4 to 12:45 a.m. on September 5

Kolkata: 11:13 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on September 4

Mumbai: 12:14 a.m. to 1:01 a.m. on September 5

Bengaluru: 11:55 p.m. on September 4 to 12:42 a.m. on September 5

Ahmedabad: 12:16 a.m. to 1:02 a.m. on September 5

Noida: 11:57 p.m. on September 4 to 12:42 a.m. on September 5

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How Devotees Observe Janmashtami

Janmashtami is traditionally marked by fasting, prayers and devotional activities throughout the day. Many devotees visit temples, decorate their homes and prepare special offerings for Krishna.

The main celebration takes place around midnight, when devotees perform Nishita Puja to commemorate Krishna’s birth. Bhajans, devotional songs and prayers are also an important part of the celebrations.

The festival therefore combines religious observance with cultural traditions, while Dahi Handi brings the celebrations into public spaces through energetic community events.

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