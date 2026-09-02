Monsoon Gardening: 5 Ways to Care For Your Plants During Night
We all love to take care of our garden and plants as the sun rises. But ever wondered how to take care of them during the night? Here's how you do it right.
Caring for plants during night!
Taking care of the plants can be. tricky business, but here's how you do it right with some simple tips.
Clear and Audit Pot Drainage
Make sure that the pot drainage holes are completely open before nightfall, especially after heavy evening downpours.
Empty Saucers and Trays
Make sure to remove all the collection trays or saucers from beneath your pots before you call it a night.
Move Delicate Plants Under Shelter
We don't want small plants, especially the delicate ones, to get drenched in untimely rains. Move them to a safe place at night.
Control Pests and Prevent Fungus
Apply light organic preventatives like neem oil spray or sprinkle cinnamon powder on the topsoil during the evening dry window. An additional tip would be to avoid watering plants during the night after rains.
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