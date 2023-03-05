Holi 2023: Gujiya to Thandai- 5 desserts you can binge eat during the festival

Holi 2023: The much-awaited festival of colours is next week and we are eagerly looking forward to it. Holi is also the best time to gorge on decadent sweets like gujiyas, kalakand, thandai and many more.

Holi, the celebration of colours, is a time for gathering with friends and family to welcome spring. Like every other holiday in the nation, Holi is observed with an abundance of food, including sweets and snacks. While the country's regional specialities vary, there are a few common foods that are unique to Holi and are pleasant during the festivities. Here are some desserts to enjoy the festival: Rice Firni Rice firni, also known as kheer, is a traditional rice pudding that is frequently served during holidays and other special occasions because it is regarded as fortunate. This delicious dish is simple to prepare and would be the ideal way to cap off the Holi festivities.

Malpua This is a well-known treat with a sweet and savoury flavour. Malpua are tiny crepes that are carefully cooked with powdered fruits and then covered in sugar syrup. One of the well-known Indian dishes that is loved all over the nation is malpua. Also Read | Holi 2023: 5 tips to remove colours from your body, hair & nails

Gujiya Gujiyas are a favourite Indian treat prepared in the majority of Indian homes, whether it be for Diwali or Dussehra or Holi. Gujiyas have a flour covering and khoya, sooji, or even coconuts as the centre. To make the gujiyas healthy, you can either deep cook them or just bake them. Also Read | Holi 2023: 5 skin care tips you need to keep in mind before enjoying the festival