Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2023: Gujiya to Thandai- 5 desserts you can binge eat during the festival

    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    Holi 2023: The much-awaited festival of colours is next week and we are eagerly looking forward to it. Holi is also the best time to gorge on decadent sweets like gujiyas, kalakand, thandai and many more.

    Holi, the celebration of colours, is a time for gathering with friends and family to welcome spring. Like every other holiday in the nation, Holi is observed with an abundance of food, including sweets and snacks. While the country's regional specialities vary, there are a few common foods that are unique to Holi and are pleasant during the festivities. Here are some desserts to enjoy the festival: 

    Rice Firni

    Rice firni, also known as kheer, is a traditional rice pudding that is frequently served during holidays and other special occasions because it is regarded as fortunate. This delicious dish is simple to prepare and would be the ideal way to cap off the Holi festivities.

    Malpua

    This is a well-known treat with a sweet and savoury flavour. Malpua are tiny crepes that are carefully cooked with powdered fruits and then covered in sugar syrup. One of the well-known Indian dishes that is loved all over the nation is malpua.

    Also Read | Holi 2023: 5 tips to remove colours from your body, hair & nails

    Gujiya

    Gujiyas are a favourite Indian treat prepared in the majority of Indian homes, whether it be for Diwali or Dussehra or Holi. Gujiyas have a flour covering and khoya, sooji, or even coconuts as the centre. To make the gujiyas healthy, you can either deep cook them or just bake them.

    Also Read | Holi 2023: 5 skin care tips you need to keep in mind before enjoying the festival

    Thandai

    Thandai is synonymous to Holi, which is a must-have drink during celebrations. This beverage is made with chilled milk, a variety of seasonings, and a few dried fruits. During the warm spring days, this beverage acts as an adrenaline drink and cools you off while you play Holi.

    Kalakand

    Kalakand has been a favourite sweet of many. Kalakand (a.k.a. Indian Milk Cake) is a popular Indian sweet made by reducing milk and sugar. It tastes delicious and has a delicate grainy texture. Sprinkle coarsely crushed nuts or slivered nuts all over the kalakand. After it sets, slice the kalakand and serve. 

    Also Read | International Women's Day 2023: 6 amazing gift ideas to make your woman feel special

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Skincare tips: Know how cinnamon helps in skin brightening and anti-ageing and more RBA

    Skincare tips: Know how cinnamon helps in skin brightening and anti-ageing and more

    Daily Horoscope for March 5 2023 Aquarius Virgo Leo Aries Taurus Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 5, 2023: Be careful Aquarius, Capricorn; good day for Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for March 5 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    15 ideal ways to spend a Sunday with your family

    15 ideal ways to spend a Sunday with your family

    Travel 10 destinations in India where you can escape the heat wave

    10 destinations in India where you can escape the heat wave

    Recent Stories

    Skincare tips: Know how cinnamon helps in skin brightening and anti-ageing and more RBA

    Skincare tips: Know how cinnamon helps in skin brightening and anti-ageing and more

    Daily Horoscope for March 5 2023 Aquarius Virgo Leo Aries Taurus Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 5, 2023: Be careful Aquarius, Capricorn; good day for Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for March 5 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Influenza A subtype causing high fever cough ICMR suggests a list of Dos Donts gcw

    Influenza A subtype causing high fever, cough; ICMR suggests a list of Dos, Don'ts

    Arvind Kejriwal takes dig at BJP Karnataka needs new engine as corruption doubles in double engine govt gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal: Karnataka needs 'new engine' as corruption doubles in 'double-engine' govt

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon