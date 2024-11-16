National Press Day 2024: Know date, history, and importance of the press in India

National Press Day is celebrated every year on November 16 in India to honor the establishment of the Press Council of India (PCI) and to recognize the crucial role the media plays in a democracy. It serves as a reminder of the responsibilities of journalists and media organizations in upholding the values of truth, transparency, and justice. The day highlights the importance of a free and ethical press in shaping public opinion and strengthening democracy.

History of National Press Day

National Press Day commemorates the founding of the Press Council of India on November 16, 1966. The Press Council was established under the Press Council Act, 1978, to safeguard the rights and independence of the press, and to ensure that it functions in a fair, ethical, and professional manner. The primary objective of the Council is to act as a guardian of the freedom of the press, overseeing journalistic practices and resolving issues related to media ethics.

At the time of its formation, the Press Council was envisioned as an independent body that would regulate the press while ensuring that freedom of expression was preserved. The first Chairman of the Press Council was Justice J.R. Mudholkar, a former judge of the Supreme Court of India. Under its leadership, the Council was tasked with promoting professionalism in journalism, advocating for press freedom, and resolving disputes between the media and the public.

Significance of National Press Day

National Press Day underscores the importance of maintaining a free, fair, and responsible press. In a democracy, the media is considered the "fourth pillar" that plays a key role in educating the public, raising awareness about social issues, and providing a platform for diverse voices. A free press holds the government and other institutions accountable, ensuring transparency in public affairs.

On this day, discussions and seminars are organized to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the media, including the fight against misinformation, fake news, and censorship. Journalists and media professionals are also reminded of their ethical duties and the need for impartial reporting.

National Press Day is not just a celebration of the media’s role in society but also an opportunity to reflect on the responsibility that comes with freedom of the press. By recognizing the work of the Press Council of India and the contributions of journalists, the day reinforces the vital connection between a free press and a healthy, functioning democracy.

Latest Videos