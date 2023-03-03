Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Women's Day 2023: 6 amazing gift ideas to make your woman feel special

    International Women's Day 2023: Every year, the world celebrates International Women's Day on March 8.  We have compiled a list of personalised gift ideas that you can consider for all the great women in your life. Check out.

    International Women's Day 2023: 6 simple amazing gift ideas to make your woman feel special
    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    Every year, the world celebrates International Women's Day on March 8. Its goals include recognising the social, economic, cultural, and governmental achievements of women and bringing attention to the continuing fight for gender parity.

    People are planning presents and surprises for the outstanding ladies in their lives as March 8 draws near. So that you can choose the perfect present for each outstanding woman in your life, we have put together a list of personalised gift suggestions.

    1. Smartwatch: There are many wearables on the market in various designs and hues, which women will adore. The smartwatch can be customised with a number of accessories, including the addition of your initials on the rear.

    2. Perfumes: Making your own scent is an incredible experience. Many businesses give customised name-engraved perfume vials that can be chosen by the customer, adding to their uniqueness.

    International Women s Day 2023 6 simple amazing gift ideas to make your woman feel special gcw

    3. Skin care kit: Giving someone a set of customised, cruelty-free grooming products is never a terrible idea. She would appreciate and take pride in possessing a skincare package. A package that can pamper her and make her complexion shine is the perfect present for her.

    4. Spa coupons: Giving someone a few hours of quiet and relaxation is the only thing that could be more ideal. One of the best presents you can offer the ladies in your life is a spa day so they can spend some time relaxing and focusing on themselves rather than others. You could also give them a leisure hamper filled with bubble baths, shower gel, and bath stones if you are unable to organise spa vouchers.

    International Women s Day 2023 6 simple amazing gift ideas to make your woman feel special gcw

    5. Want to play safe? Then bring in the desserts: Everyone enjoys desserts, so what could be better than showing your appreciation for the ladies in your life by giving them the desserts of their choice? The best choices include chocolates, cakes, pastries, and doughnuts. You could also give them a personalised dessert.

    International Women s Day 2023 6 simple amazing gift ideas to make your woman feel special gcw

    6. Jewellery: One of the best assets is giving someone jewellery as a token of appreciation; it can also make your loved ones happy. On the internet, there are about a thousand choices from which you can pick and give. Opt for necklaces, pendants earrings and bracelets, so you won’t have to worry about the size.

    Happy Women's Day to all the beautiful ladies!

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
