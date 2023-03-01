Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When is Holi? Why is it celebrated? Know puja timings and significance

    Holi 2023 Date: When is Holi Festival in 2023? All you need to know about the festival of colours, including its history, importance, timing, and celebrations.
     

    When is Holi? Why is it celebrated? Know puja timings and significance RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    Holi is one of India's most vivid and cheerful celebrations. Its origins are linked to Hindu mythology. The event is thought to have originated from the legend of Prahlad, Hiranyakashipu and Holika. Holi is one of the most important Hindu celebrations. Holi, commonly known as the festival of colours, will be celebrated this year on March 8th. The celebration honours the victory of good over evil and celebrates the eternal love of Lord Krishna and Radha.

    The event is usually held over two days in most areas. The first day is known as Jalanwali Holi, which is the day when the Holi bonfire is started. Rangwali Holi - the day when people play with colours - is celebrated on the second day.

    The first day of Holi is also known as Chhoti Holi and Holika Dahan. Dhulandi or Dhulendi are other names for Rangwali Holi.

    Also Read: Holi Special: ISKCON Temple to Prem Mandir, 5 temples to visit on THIS colourfull festival

    Why do we celebrate Holi?
    Holi, an ancient Hindu celebration that has now gained popularity among non-Hindu populations, symbolises the advent of spring after winter. It represents the triumph of good over evil and is celebrated as a day of sharing joy and love. The celebration is also used to express gratitude for a bountiful harvest.

    Holi 2023: Date and Time
    This year, India will celebrate the festival of colour - Holi - on March 8. At the same time, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 7 (a day before Rangwali Holi). 

    According to Drik Panchnag, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 4:17 PM on March 6 and end at 6:09 PM on March 7.
    Purnima Tithi Begins - 04:17 PM on Mar 06, 2023
    Purnima Tithi Ends - 06:09 PM on Mar 07, 2023

    Holi History and Significance
    Holi is one of our country's most vivid and cheerful celebrations. Its origins are linked to Hindu mythology. The event is thought to have originated from the mythology of Prahlad, Hiranyakashipu and Holika.

    Hiranyakaship, also known as Hiranyakashipu, was a demon king, according to folklore. His son Prahlad was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Hiranyakashipu was dissatisfied with his son's dedication. He taught his son not to worship Lord Vishnu but Prahlad did not heed his father. Hiranyakashipu attempted and failed several times to murder Prahlad. Holika, his sister, eventually tried to aid him by trapping Prahlad in the fire. Nevertheless, Prahlad was spared by Lord Vishnu's favour, whereas Holika was burned to death.

    As a result, the Holi festival is celebrated as a symbol of good triumphing over evil.

    Also Read: 5 Benefits of coconut water- from heart health to detoxifying the body and more

    The second myth related to this occasion is about the eternal love of Lord Krishna and Radha. Lord Krishna is claimed to have originated the habit of playing Holi with his cowherd. According to folklore, playing Holi with colours is associated with Shri Krishna and Radharani. This is why, even today, the Holi celebration is celebrated uniquely and beautifully in Braj.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When to have protein in a day? How much to have? What are the benefits? Read all RBA

    When to have protein in a day? How much to have? What are the benefits? Read all

    Watermelon to Berries to Fish, 7 foods that will hydrate your skin this summer RBA

    Watermelon to Berries to Fish, 7 foods that will hydrate your skin this summer

    Daily Horoscope for March 1 2023 Cancer Capricorn Leo Libra Virgo Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 1, 2023: Good day for Cancer; be cautious Capricorn, Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for March 1 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    What causes infertility? Here are some possible reasons and their solutions RBA

    What causes infertility? Here are some possible reasons and their solutions

    Recent Stories

    Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani's, Dharmendra's house blast threat call by anonymous caller makes Mumbai Police alert vma

    Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani's, Dharmendra's house blast threat call by anonymous caller makes Mumbai Police alert

    Jack Dorsey introduces Twitter rival called Bluesky available on iOS App store as invite only app Details here gcw

    Jack Dorsey introduces Twitter rival called 'Bluesky', available on iOS App store; Details here

    Asked to retract statements Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to Delhi L-G; check details AJR

    'Asked to retract statements': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to Delhi L-G; check details

    GSEB Class 10th, 12th admit cards 2023 released at gseb.org; know steps to download - adt

    GSEB Class 10th, 12th admit cards 2023 released at gseb.org; know steps to download

    Five NFT Projects To Make Your Crypto Portfolio Thrive-vpn

    Five NFT Projects To Make Your Crypto Portfolio Thrive

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon