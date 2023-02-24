Holi Special: ISKCON Temple to Prem Mandir, 5 temples to visit on THIS colourfull festival

Holi 2023: Though Holi is celebrated with tremendous pomp and passion across India, Mathura and Vrindavan's Holi is unique and well-known worldwide.

Holi celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan are well-known around the world. Every year, hundreds of thousands of visitors go here to celebrate Holi and play Holi with the locals. Holi celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan begin a week in advance, with locals and international tourists in big numbers.

If you plan a trip to Mathura or Vrindavan for the Holi celebrations this year, you must visit these five prominent temples to have a great experience.

Banke Bihari Temple

If you are planning a multi-day vacation, you might begin your adventure at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. The Holi festival at this temple is well-known around the world. A week before Holi, the celebration's colour and excitement began filling the streets and temple grounds.

ISKCON Temple

A large crowd of visitors can also be observed visiting the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan. The lovely grounds of the shrine host the Holi of Flowers. They exchange colourful flowers and petals and express delight while dancing and chanting Krishna bhajans.

Govind Dev Ji Temple

Govind Dev Ji Temple is one of Vrindavan's oldest temples. The Holi festival is observed with considerable zeal in this country. The magnificent 16th-century temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna and has a red sandstone exterior. Raja Man Singh I, built this temple.

Krishna Janmasthan Temple

If you are in Mathura during Holi, you must visit the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple. Several days before Holi, folks in this town play ring gulal on every street. You can even visit the temple complex's interior premises and play Holi. The temple is located in Mallapura, Mathura, the birthplace of the Hindu God Lord Krishna.

Prem Mandir

Prem Mandir is one of Vrindavan's most sacred temples. Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj built the temple, surrounded by lovely gardens and fountains. The temple is well-known for portrayals of Lord Krishna's four leelas: Jhulan leela, Govardhan leela, Raas leela, and Kaliya Naag leela.