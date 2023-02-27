Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 Benefits of coconut water- from heart health to detoxifying the body and more

    Summers are coming, and drinking coconut water can boost your health and benefit them in many ways. Here are some health advantages of drinking coconut water during hot weather.

    We consume various healthful foods and beverages to keep our bodies cool throughout the summer. One of them is coconut water. You must have liked it from the roadside booths. Drinking coconut water not only refreshes and cools the body but also serves as an excellent energy booster. Its ingestion can help manage blood sugar levels while lowering kidney stones' danger. Drinking coconut water also makes the skin sparkle.

    Coconut water is a natural source of minerals and electrolytes and a great way to stay hydrated. According to Medical News Today, coconut water is a nutritional powerhouse. Please tell us about the health benefits of drinking coconut water throughout the summer.

    Skin Care - Coconut water is good for our entire health. It aids in detoxification and gives the skin a healthy shine. When applied to the skin, coconut water moisturises the body and functions as a moisturiser. Coconut water is good for your skin if you drink it regularly.

    Blood Sugar - During the summer, diabetic individuals may benefit from drinking coconut water instead of sugary drinks. Consuming coconut water relieves diabetic symptoms by controlling blood sugar levels. Because coconut water includes natural sugar components, ingesting too much of it might harm diabetic individuals. Hence it's best to consume it in moderation.

    Kidney stone - Drinking coconut water regularly might help your kidney health. When persons who did not have kidney stones were given coconut water, they lost more citrate, potassium, and also chloride during urine, according to a research. This suggests that coconut water can aid in removing stones or prevent their formation.

    Heart Health - Coconut water is also beneficial to the heart. Its potassium content aids in the reduction of blood pressure. Several studies have indicated that drinking coconut water lowers the risk of heart disease.

    Coconut water includes vitamins, minerals, potassium, electrolytes, and amino acids, which help to reduce stress and free radicals. Together with these nutrients, it provides good antioxidant capabilities, which aid in reducing oxidative stress and free radicals.

