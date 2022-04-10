Happy Ram Navami 2022: Images, wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp status, quotes and more

Happy Ram Navami 2022: Send Ram Navami WhatsApp and Facebook messages and greetings, to your near and dear ones. See images at Asianet Newsable.

Image: Getty Images

Happy Ram Navami 2022: Images, wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp status, quotes: One of the most celebrated festivals of Hinduism, Ram Navami falls each year in the Chaitra month on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha (brighter half). Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Ram, and this year, it is being celebrated on Sunday, April 10. Lord Ram is said to be the seventh Avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Image: Getty Images

Each year, Ram Navami is celebrated with zest and zeal by the worshippers of Lord Ram. People keep a fast on Ram Navami while children are dressed as Lord Ram. As per Hindu beliefs, Lord Ram is said to have been born during the Madhayhna period or the middle of the day. This time of Lord Ram’s birth is considered to be the most auspicious time to perform the puja rituals of Ram Navami. It is also the time when celebrations of Ram Navami reach their peak. ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, importance, all about the festival, details here

Image: Getty Images

1. As the festival of Ram Navami is being celebrated on Sunday today, here are some wishes, quotes and status messages, along with images, that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion. 2. May Lord Ram’s divine grace and his blessings always be with you Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami!

Image: Getty Images

3. On this Ram Navami, may Lord Gram shower you and your family with his love, care, and blessings. Wishing you and your family an auspicious Ram Nanami. ALSO READ: Ram Navami 2022: Here's a list of dos and dont's one should adhere to

Image: Getty Images