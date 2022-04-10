Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Ram Navami 2022: Images, wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp status, quotes and more

    First Published Apr 10, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

    Happy Ram Navami 2022: Send Ram Navami WhatsApp and Facebook messages and greetings, to your near and dear ones. See images at Asianet Newsable.

    Image: Getty Images

    Happy Ram Navami 2022: Images, wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp status, quotes: One of the most celebrated festivals of Hinduism, Ram Navami falls each year in the Chaitra month on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha (brighter half). Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Ram, and this year, it is being celebrated on Sunday, April 10. Lord Ram is said to be the seventh Avatar of Lord Vishnu.

    Image: Getty Images

    Each year, Ram Navami is celebrated with zest and zeal by the worshippers of Lord Ram. People keep a fast on Ram Navami while children are dressed as Lord Ram. As per Hindu beliefs, Lord Ram is said to have been born during the Madhayhna period or the middle of the day. This time of Lord Ram’s birth is considered to be the most auspicious time to perform the puja rituals of Ram Navami. It is also the time when celebrations of Ram Navami reach their peak.

    ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, importance, all about the festival, details here

    Image: Getty Images

    1. As the festival of Ram Navami is being celebrated on Sunday today, here are some wishes, quotes and status messages, along with images, that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion.

    2. May Lord Ram’s divine grace and his blessings always be with you Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami!

    Image: Getty Images

    3. On this Ram Navami, may Lord Gram shower you and your family with his love, care, and blessings. Wishing you and your family an auspicious Ram Nanami.

    ALSO READ: Ram Navami 2022: Here's a list of dos and dont's one should adhere to

    Image: Getty Images

    4. May Lord Ram bless you and your family with wealth, health and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

    5. May Lord Ram give you good health, all the happiness and fulfil every endeavour of your life on this pious occasion of Ram Navami.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Siblings Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes and greetings to celebrate the most special relation - adt

    Siblings Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes and greetings to celebrate the most special relation

    Siblings Day 2022: Know the date, history and significance

    Siblings Day 2022: Know the date, history and significance

    Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, importance, all about the festival, details here -adt

    Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, importance, all about the festival, details here

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar' RBA

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar'

    Ram Navami 2022 Here s a list of dos and dont s one should adhere to gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Here's a list of dos and dont's one should adhere to

    Recent Stories

    BMW car jumps divider, rams the scooty and injures woman; watch horrifying video - gps

    BMW car jumps divider, rams the scooty and injures woman; watch horrifying video

    IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell's 'million-dollar' dance-off leaves KKR fans awestruck snt

    IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell's 'million-dollar' dance-off leaves KKR fans awestruck

    UK PM Boris Johnson Ukraine s Zelenskyy take a walk in Kyiv amid invasion Watch gcw

    UK PM Boris Johnson, Ukraine's Zelenskyy take a walk in Kyiv amid invasion; Watch

    Supertech twin towers demolition today know time other details and more gcw

    Supertech twin towers' demolition today; know time, other details and more

    Urfi Javed revealing safety pin dress is hot or not See pics drb

    Urfi Javed’s revealing safety pin dress is hot or not? See pics

    Recent Videos

    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon