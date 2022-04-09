Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, importance, all about the festival, details here

    The ninth day of the Chaitra Navratri is also observed as Ram Navami. This year's date is April 10th, 2022.

    Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, importance, all about the festival, details here -adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    new delhi, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    For the followers of Goddess Durga, the Chaitra Navratri is of extreme importance. People worship nine different forms of Maa Durga during these nine days. 

    On the ninth day of Navratri, Maa Siddhidhatri is worshipped by the followers, as Maa Siddhidhatri is the ninth form of Goddess Durga. The goddess is depicted carrying a discus, conch shell, trident, and mace in her four hands. The goddess sits on either a fully flowered lotus or a lion. The day is also known as Ram Navami. The day observes Lord Ram's birth on Earth.

    Date:
    The ninth day of the Chaitra Navratri is also observed as Ram Navami. This year's date is April 10th, 2022.

    Importance:
    Goddess Durga devotees pray to Maa Siddhidhatri to get their wishes granted. This version of Durga is recognised for bestowing healing on all. Siddhi refers to superhuman abilities attained through meditative processes. Dhatri is a Sanskrit word that means "provider" or "rewarder." As a result, Siddhidhatri means "power provider."

    The version of Durga is often connected to the Ardhanareshwar Swaroop, that is half Shiva and half Parvati. It is considered the one side of the Mahadev is the goddess Siddhidhatri. As per the Vedic scriptures, Lord Shiva gained his powers by praying to Maa Siddhidhatri.

    The Chaitra Navratri's ninth day is also celebrated as the birth of Lord Rama. It is also considered that Rama was born at noon on the day of  Chaitra. Ram is one of Lord Vishnu's ten avatars.

    About Puja Vidhi:
    The Ram Navami Puja includes 16 steps, a part of Shodashopachara puja vidhi. The puja consists of meditations on Lord Ram, flower offerings, chants, and offerings of food and water to the deity.

    Also Read: Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham in Raisen, that opens once a year on Mahashivratri

    Also Read: Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Significance, wishes, greeting and quotes

    Also Read: Ram Navami 2022: Here's a list of dos and dont's one should adhere to

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2022, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar' RBA

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar'

    Ram Navami 2022 Here s a list of dos and dont s one should adhere to gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Here's a list of dos and dont's one should adhere to

    World Health Day 2022: STDs to Mammogram to BP; 12 health checkups that every woman must do RBA

    World Health Day 2022: STDs to Mammogram to BP; 12 health checkups that every woman must do

    Ram Navami 2022 Know date tithi time rituals bhog details and more gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Know date, tithi time, rituals, bhog details and more

    Ramzan special: 10 delicacies for iftar you should know YCB

    Ramzan special: 10 delicacies for iftar you should know

    Recent Stories

    Ravi Shastri calls for life ban on perpetrators following Yuzvendra Chahal shocking revelation-ayh

    Ravi Shastri calls for life ban on perpetrators following Yuzvendra Chahal shocking revelation

    KGF 2: Why is Sanjay Dutt playing villain in Yash's film? Read details RBA

    KGF 2: Why is Sanjay Dutt playing villain in Yash's film? Read details

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad Here is how Ravindra Jadeja feels CSK can begin its winning momentum against SRH-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Ravindra Jadeja feels CSK can begin its winning momentum

    Delhi to witness severe heatwave conditions on Saturday, April 9 -adt

    Delhi to witness severe heatwave conditions on Saturday, April 9

    Is Dolly Javed following sister Urfi Javed's footsteps? Check out her bold pictures

    Is Dolly Javed following sister Urfi Javed's footsteps? Check out her bold pictures

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon