Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, importance, all about the festival, details here

The ninth day of the Chaitra Navratri is also observed as Ram Navami. This year's date is April 10th, 2022.

For the followers of Goddess Durga, the Chaitra Navratri is of extreme importance. People worship nine different forms of Maa Durga during these nine days.

On the ninth day of Navratri, Maa Siddhidhatri is worshipped by the followers, as Maa Siddhidhatri is the ninth form of Goddess Durga. The goddess is depicted carrying a discus, conch shell, trident, and mace in her four hands. The goddess sits on either a fully flowered lotus or a lion. The day is also known as Ram Navami. The day observes Lord Ram's birth on Earth.

Date:

Importance:

Goddess Durga devotees pray to Maa Siddhidhatri to get their wishes granted. This version of Durga is recognised for bestowing healing on all. Siddhi refers to superhuman abilities attained through meditative processes. Dhatri is a Sanskrit word that means "provider" or "rewarder." As a result, Siddhidhatri means "power provider."

The version of Durga is often connected to the Ardhanareshwar Swaroop, that is half Shiva and half Parvati. It is considered the one side of the Mahadev is the goddess Siddhidhatri. As per the Vedic scriptures, Lord Shiva gained his powers by praying to Maa Siddhidhatri.

The Chaitra Navratri's ninth day is also celebrated as the birth of Lord Rama. It is also considered that Rama was born at noon on the day of Chaitra. Ram is one of Lord Vishnu's ten avatars.

About Puja Vidhi:

The Ram Navami Puja includes 16 steps, a part of Shodashopachara puja vidhi. The puja consists of meditations on Lord Ram, flower offerings, chants, and offerings of food and water to the deity.

