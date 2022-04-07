Ram Navami 2022: Here's a list of dos and dont's one should adhere to

Navratri is observed twice a year. While Chaitra Navratri occurs in March or April, Sharadiya Navratri occurs in October-November and finishes with Dussehra.

Chaitra Navratri, the much-anticipated nine-day fasting and devotion of Maa Durga's nine incarnations, will be commemorated this year from April 2 to April 11. The event finishes on the ninth day, which is known as Ram Navami and commemorates Lord Rama's birth on Earth. This year's Ram Navami muhurat will begin at 1:32 a.m. on April 10 and will conclude at 3:15 a.m. on April 11.

Here are things you should come:

On all Navratri days until Dashmi, light an akhanda deepak.

If this is not possible for you, you can still conduct aarti in the morning and evening every day till the festival ends.

It is recommended to do the Durga Chalisa and Durga Saptasati paath on all Navratri days.

It is critical to remain hydrated when fasting. Lemon water, coconut water, buttermilk, and green tea are also options.

If you're a working professional, bringing some nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios with you will help satisfy your appetite. Remember to get your protein fix from curd, buttermilk, paneer, and other plant protein smoothies.

Going down the same erroneous route might lead to a slew of problems. Whether it's inside your own family or in the larger society, do not deceive anyone.

Here are some things you should avoid:

Avoid tamasic foods, as well as non-vegetarian foods and alcohol.

Avoid eating onions and garlic. Make your curry without the two components if possible.

Do not get your hair trimmed or shaved during the Navratri festival.

Try to live a satvic lifestyle, which includes not criticising or talking about others.

