Ginger is a must-have in our daily cooking, right? We add it to everything from chai and kashayam to curries, rasam, and chutneys. But if you buy a little extra, it often shrivels up, gets soft, or grows mould within days. The good news is, you can stop it from spoiling in 2-3 days and keep it usable for many weeks with the right storage method.

Here's what you need to do first!

Washing ginger and immediately putting it in the fridge while it's still wet is a bad idea. Too much moisture on the surface can make mould grow faster.

So, it's super important to keep the ginger completely dry. If there's any mud or dirt, it's best to clean only the amount you need right before you use it.