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Does Your Ginger Spoil In Days? Here's A Simple Kitchen Hack To Keep It Fresh For Weeks
Is your ginger shrivelling up and rotting just a few days after you buy it? Don't worry anymore! If you store it the right way, you can keep it fresh for weeks. This simple trick helps control the moisture in ginger, keeping it good for a long
Does your ginger spoil in just 2 days?
Ginger is a must-have in our daily cooking, right? We add it to everything from chai and kashayam to curries, rasam, and chutneys. But if you buy a little extra, it often shrivels up, gets soft, or grows mould within days. The good news is, you can stop it from spoiling in 2-3 days and keep it usable for many weeks with the right storage method.
Here's what you need to do first!
Washing ginger and immediately putting it in the fridge while it's still wet is a bad idea. Too much moisture on the surface can make mould grow faster.
So, it's super important to keep the ginger completely dry. If there's any mud or dirt, it's best to clean only the amount you need right before you use it.
The 'Paper Towel' Trick to Keep Ginger Fresh for Weeks!
This is a simple trick that works for almost everyone.
Step 1: Keep the ginger as is, without peeling the skin.
Step 2: If there's any moisture on the surface, wipe it completely dry with a clean paper towel.
Step 3: Loosely wrap the ginger in a dry paper towel.
Step 4: Place it in an airtight or a well-sealed food storage bag/container and keep it in the vegetable drawer of your fridge.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's SNAP-Ed guidelines, you can store ginger for 2-3 weeks by wrapping it in a paper towel and placing it in a plastic bag in the refrigerator. Guidelines from Iowa State University Extension suggest that whole, unpeeled ginger, when properly sealed and refrigerated, can maintain its quality for 4-6 weeks.
So, why use a paper towel?
Excess moisture is the biggest enemy when storing ginger long-term. The paper towel absorbs any moisture that builds up on the ginger's surface. This helps prevent a damp environment from forming.
At the same time, if you leave the ginger completely open, the dry air in the fridge can suck out its moisture, making it shrink, get hard, and more fibrous. That's why the paper towel + sealed container method is so helpful—it controls the moisture perfectly.
Another Important Thing... Don't Peel the Skin Right Away!
It's always better to store ginger with its skin on. Once you peel the skin, the inside is exposed, and its quality can go down much faster.
The best practice is to take only the amount you need and peel it just before using. Even if you keep peeled ginger in the fridge, you should use it much sooner than whole ginger.
Want to store it for even longer? The freezer is your best friend!
If you want to keep ginger for several months, freezing is an excellent option.
You can freeze ginger:
• Whole
• In small pieces
• Grated
• As a paste
You can freeze it in small portions in an ice cube tray and then transfer the cubes to separate bags. This makes it easy to take out just the amount you need.
Here's a super tip: you can grate frozen ginger directly without thawing it completely. This way, you can instantly get the amount you need for your tea or cooking.
Has your ginger gone bad? Look for these signs!
Just because ginger looks a bit shrivelled doesn't mean it's definitely spoiled. But you should be careful if you see these changes:
It's becoming soft or mushy, mould is appearing, the colour is changing, it has a bad smell, or the inside is turning dark/grey. These are all signs that it might have gone bad.
Especially if you see any mould, it's safest to just throw the ginger away.
Follow these tips even when you're buying ginger at the store!
If you want your ginger to last long, it's important to pick good quality ginger from the start.
Good ginger is:
• Firm and solid
• Has skin that isn't too wrinkled
• Has no wet, rotten spots
• Has no mould
• Smells like normal ginger
It's best to avoid buying ginger that is very soft, wrinkled, or has blemishes.
To sum it up...
Don't wash ginger and store it while it's wet. Keep it dry with the skin on. Loosely wrapping it in a paper towel and storing it in a sealed container in the fridge will help maintain its quality for a long time. For even longer storage, the freezer is your best bet.
If ginger often goes to waste in your kitchen, following this one small storage tip can help you reduce food waste and save money.
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