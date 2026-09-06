3 5 Image Credit : Getty

How to use it (step-by-step)

Important: don't pour sugar into the shampoo bottle. Just take your usual amount of shampoo in your palm, add one to two spoons of sugar, and mix. Gently massage it onto your scalp for a minute with your fingertips—no nails! Rinse thoroughly, then apply conditioner from the middle to the ends of your hair.