Hair Care Hack: Add 2 Spoons Of Sugar To Your Shampoo For Cleaner, Softer Hair
Adding two spoons of sugar to your shampoo may sound unusual, but this simple haircare hack could help exfoliate the scalp, remove buildup and leave your hair feeling cleaner, softer and fresher.
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So, what's the logic behind adding sugar to shampoo?
Sugar acts as a natural 'exfoliant'. Basically, it helps scrub away dead skin cells and dirt from your scalp. When you mix it with shampoo, it improves scalp health and makes your hair look much shinier.
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Benefits of the shampoo and sugar mix
This mix removes dead cells and controls extra oil on your scalp. It also deep-cleans any leftover bits from hair sprays or gels. The result? Your hair looks super clean and shiny.
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How to use it (step-by-step)
Important: don't pour sugar into the shampoo bottle. Just take your usual amount of shampoo in your palm, add one to two spoons of sugar, and mix. Gently massage it onto your scalp for a minute with your fingertips—no nails! Rinse thoroughly, then apply conditioner from the middle to the ends of your hair.
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How often should you use it?
Since this is a scrubbing process, you shouldn't do it daily. If you have oily hair, once a week is fine. For dry hair or a sensitive scalp, stick to once every 15 days or even just once a month.
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Warning
Please avoid this method if you have a lot of dandruff, severe hair fall, or any cuts or irritation on your scalp. In such cases, it's always best to see a dermatologist. Remember, this is a home remedy, not a medical treatment.
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