    Ginger to Papaya: foods that can prevent digestive issues

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 1:47 PM IST

    Digestive problems such as cramping, bloating, and gas are caused due to unhealthy diets. However, including vegetables and yoghurt, among others, helps in preventing digestive issues. Here are some of the many beneficial food items that one must include in meals to avoid digestion-related problems; take a look.

    The digestive system ranges from the mouth to the rectum, an extensive body part. The digestive system absorbs essential nutrients and gets rid of waste. People face digestive issues like bloating, acid reflux, gas, cramps, diarrhoea, abdominal discomfort and constipation. When minor problems are left untreated, their chance of turning into chronic illnesses like Crohn's Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). Digestive issues have directly connected with the food you consume. They hint that your diet lacks fibre, probiotic-rich foods, and other nutrients essential for a healthy digestive tract. To eliminate poor digestion, include these food items in your meal.

    Yoghurt: A bowl of yoghurt will fulfil the body's demand for probiotics, which are good bacteria in the digestive tract. Probiotics are vital as they help in proper digestion and a healthy gut, further preventing diarrhoea, bloating, and constipation.

    Fennel: Usually, fennel is a fibre that prevents the body from constipation and can also add flavour to your food. To relax the muscles of the digestive tract has antispasmodic.

    Chia seeds: Delicious chia seeds add an extra crunch to your fruit bowl smoothies. They are rich in fibre. Chia seeds work as a probiotic to boost the growth of good and healthy bacteria in our gut, leading to proper digestion. The bowel irregularity problem can significantly solve by consuming chia seeds.

    Papaya: This vibrant-coloured tropical fruit is highly beneficial for our gut health. Papayas are rich in papains, an enzyme, the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), mainly constipation and bloating. Papain is also the central enzyme in medicines for its gastrointestinal properties.

    Whole grains: Adding whole grains to your diet ensures the proper functioning of the gut. Refined carbs, like white bread and pasta, are unhealthy, so go for whole grains such as buckwheat, barley, and quinoa, As they are nutrient omega-3 fatty acids and are healthy for the digestive tract.

    Kombucha: Kombucha is a tea fermented by adding bacteria, yeast, and sugar strains. The tea produces probiotic bacteria, which helps improve digestive health. It may contribute to healing stomach ulcers as well.

     

    Ginger: Ginger is filled with health benefits; it is known is its ability to cure problems in your tummy. Gas, bloating, indigestion and heartburn, ginger has active compounds that come in handy to fix all gut issues.

