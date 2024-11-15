Dehradun accident: Video shows youngsters partying before fatal car crash (WATCH)

A tragic car accident in Dehradun claimed the lives of six college students, with one critically injured. A video circulating on the internet shows a group of youngsters partying a consuming alcohol, reportedly before the accident.

First Published Nov 15, 2024, 6:38 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 6:39 PM IST

Tragedy struck in Dehradun earlier this week when six college students lost their lives in a horrific car crash, with one student critically injured. The accident occurred at around 1:30 am on Tuesday at ONGC Chowk, after the students' car crashed into the rear-end of a truck.

Also Read: 700 kg of methamphetamine seized from a vessel off Gujarat's coast, 8 Iranians arrested

A video circulating on social media shows a group of youngsters partying and allegedly consuming alcohol allegedly before the accident. The deceased students, aged between 19 and 24, were identified as Guneet, Kamakshi, Navya Goyal, Rishabh Jain, Kunal Kukreja, and Atul Agarwal, hailing from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Siddhesh Agarwal, 25, from Dehradun, was critically injured and remains hospitalized. His iPhone's emergency SOS feature sent a distress signal to the police control room, potentially saving his life.

Siddhesh's father, Vipin Agrawal, has appealed to the public to refrain from spreading rumours and speculation about the students' activities leading up to the accident. "Six families have lost their children; they are overwhelmed with grief. My son is in the ICU. Please have some empathy," he urged.

The severity of the collision resulted in some occupants being decapitated, and the vehicle was left severely damaged. It has been speculated that the students' car was racing a BMW before the collision.

Also Read: Canadian cop, caught on camera 'assaulting' Hindus during temple attack protest, cleared of any wrongdoing

