Can drinking red wine lower the risk of stroke? Find out here

Red wine has powerful antioxidants, and many sources claim that consuming it has many health benefits. However, drinking too much can cause health problems. Read on to know more.

While the benefits of red wine have been well known for our heart health, can a glassful after dinner prevent you from getting a stroke or clogged arteries? Many studies have talked about the benefits of wine but don’t tell you the negatives that come with it. While studies have suggested that drinking wine is associated with reduced stroke risk, we need to know that it does not hold well for other alcoholic beverages such as beer. Drinking high and moderate alcohol consumption can increase the stroke risk.

How does wine affect your brain? According to studies, wine has been demonstrated to have a protective effect regarding stroke risks. The reason was that wine has tannins and flavonoids known to have benefits and prevent stroke-related.

Another study showed that low-to-moderate red wine consumption appeared to reduce the risk of stroke, problems with thinking, and developing a condition called macular degeneration that can affect your vision. Red wine has chemicals that fight inflammation and free radicals and can protect your brain. One such chemical is Resveratrol, which can increase the level of an enzyme known as Heme Oxygenase and can protect the brain from diseases and nerve damage. Along with reducing the risk of stroke, moderate drinking levels of wine have also been linked to lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease. Wine is usually consumed with meals, whereas other alcohols are consumed with fried foods. This is also another reason wine consumption helps reduce plaque or clog formation related to certain foods.

Other health benefits: Some other benefits reported of wine include increasing the good cholesterol in your body, reducing the formation of blood clots and improving the layer of cells that line your blood vessels.

Never drink too much: However, it is essential to know that excessive alcohol can increase the chance of a stroke and lead to obesity, increased blood pressure levels and damaged organs. Besides, you should not drink wine if you have existing health conditions, are taking medication, or have a history of alcohol use disorders. Even if drinking wine has benefits.

