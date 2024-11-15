CRICKET

Who is Anshul Kamboj? Pacer takes all 10 wickets against Kerala

Haryana's right-arm medium pacer Anshul Kamboj took all 10 wickets in Kerala's first innings in the Ranji Trophy.

Third time in Ranji

This is the third time a bowler has taken all 10 wickets in an innings in Ranji Trophy.

First in 39 years

Premansu Mohan Chatterjee of Bengal in 1956-57 and Pradeep Sunder of Rajasthan in 1985-86 had previously achieved this feat.

Sixth time in first-class

This is the sixth time in India's first-class history that a bowler has achieved this feat. Anil Kumble, Subhash Gupte, and Debashish Mohanty are Anshul's predecessors.

85th time

This is the 85th time a bowler has taken all 10 wickets in an innings in first-class cricket.

Kamboj shone in Duleep Trophy

Earlier, Kamboj took eight wickets in the Duleep Trophy and became the third bowler to achieve this feat.

Performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Last season, Anshul took 17 wickets in 10 matches when Haryana became champions for the first time in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

IPL debut

The 23-year-old young pacer was a Mumbai Indians player in the last IPL season.

