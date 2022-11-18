Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Positive lifestyle changes in 20s, can help with easy menopause

    Perimenopause means "around menopause" and refers to the time your body makes the natural transition to menopause. This transition can be difficult for some women, but making some lifestyle changes can help. Read on to find out what they are.

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    When you hit your mid-40s, you are aware that you are in menopause at some stage till you reach your mid-50s. It would help if you clarified how to navigate what happens. You do not understand your body when you get irregular periods, mood swings, hot flashes, bladder problems, palpitations and sleep. This is called perimenopause, meaning around menopause. It refers to when your body transitions into menopause, which marks the end of your reproductive years. Women of different ages face perimenopause. Usually, the changes begin in the 40s, and some women notice changes as early as the mid-30s—several hormonal changes during perimenopause impact women's bodies and mental health. 

    Why should a woman be aware of her perimenopause? Menopause has always been integral to women. A third of women's lives will be spent in perimenopause. Symptoms related to perimenopause can disrupt a woman's personal and professional life. Thankfully, we live when hormonal and psychological changes related to menopause have been demystified. 

    Can a diet help a woman ride out her perimenopause? Everything you do starts with how you eat—the food you impacts your hormones, gut health and cardiovascular systems—moderate levels of sugar, dairy and processed foods. Avoid caffeine and alcohol. So women should eat well. If women take care of their lives and medical conditions from a younger age, they can have an easy perimenopause journey. It would help if you also chose the proper exercise, mainly focussing on your pelvic health, which they usually neglect. 

    Insight into hormone replacement therapy: It is known as menopause hormone therapy (MHT). It can be administered by non-oral and oral routes, depending on your symptoms, age, medical profile, and the extent to of your estrogen levels have dropped. We have also mentioned the associated risks of hormone therapy regarding their impact on blood clotting and heart health.

