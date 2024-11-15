Cooler days ahead: West Bengal braces for temperature drop this weekend; check details

A significant weather change is expected in Kolkata and the rest of West Bengal within the next two days, according to the Alipore Meteorological Office.

Winter vibes are arriving in Kolkata and South Bengal. Temperatures are gradually decreasing. Temperatures, which were rising in early November, are now gradually decreasing this week.

The Alipore Meteorological Office predicts northerly winds will increase in South Bengal within the next few days. Clear skies indicate the arrival of winter.

A chill has been felt in Kolkata and several districts since Friday morning. Meteorologists attribute the drop in temperature to northwesterly winds.

Kolkata's maximum temperature today was 29.4°C, 1.2°C below normal, and the minimum was 20°C, 0.3°C below normal.

The Alipore Meteorological Office predicts further temperature drops in Kolkata and South Bengal on Saturday and Sunday. It's time to get out those light woolens.

Night temperatures are expected to decrease by 2-4°C over the next five days, falling below normal. Significant weather changes are anticipated this weekend.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, districts in South Bengal will experience foggy mornings. Haze is also expected in several areas. No rain is predicted for now.

Latest Videos