Cooler days ahead: West Bengal braces for temperature drop this weekend; check details

A significant weather change is expected in Kolkata and the rest of West Bengal within the next two days, according to the Alipore Meteorological Office.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 6:48 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 6:48 PM IST

Winter vibes are arriving in Kolkata and South Bengal. Temperatures are gradually decreasing. Temperatures, which were rising in early November, are now gradually decreasing this week.

article_image2

The Alipore Meteorological Office predicts northerly winds will increase in South Bengal within the next few days. Clear skies indicate the arrival of winter.

article_image3

A chill has been felt in Kolkata and several districts since Friday morning. Meteorologists attribute the drop in temperature to northwesterly winds.

article_image4

Kolkata's maximum temperature today was 29.4°C, 1.2°C below normal, and the minimum was 20°C, 0.3°C below normal.

article_image5

The Alipore Meteorological Office predicts further temperature drops in Kolkata and South Bengal on Saturday and Sunday. It's time to get out those light woolens.

article_image6

Night temperatures are expected to decrease by 2-4°C over the next five days, falling below normal. Significant weather changes are anticipated this weekend.

article_image7

According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, districts in South Bengal will experience foggy mornings. Haze is also expected in several areas. No rain is predicted for now.

