Gardening Tips: Avoiding Spinach During Monsoon? Try These 5 Leafy Greens Instead
If you prefer skipping spinach during monsoon, several leafy greens can be added to your meals instead. Explore five nutritious alternatives that bring variety, flavour and valuable nutrients.
Fenugreek Leaves
Fenugreek leaves, commonly known as methi, bring a distinctive earthy flavour to Indian recipes. Use them in curries, rotis and other preparations for a delicious leafy-green option.
Drumstick Leaves
Drumstick leaves are another leafy green that can be included in a varied diet. Their distinctive flavour makes them suitable for several traditional Indian preparations.
Mustard Greens
Mustard greens are known for their bold, slightly peppery taste and are widely used in Indian cooking. They can add a hearty flavour to seasonal meals.
Bathua Leaves
Bathua is a traditional leafy green that can add variety to your regular vegetable intake. It works well in familiar Indian preparations and offers an alternative to spinach.
Amaranth Leaves
Amaranth leaves are a versatile alternative to spinach for everyday cooking. They can be used in traditional dishes while adding colour and variety to monsoon meals.
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