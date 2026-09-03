Gardening Tips: Methi to Mint — 5 Medicinal Plants You Need at Home
Love gardening? Then you must plant these five medicinal plants in your home garden and reap the utmost benefits from them. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Herby Garden!
If you are a big fan of gardening, then you need to plant a few medicinal plants in your home garden to make the most of it. Yes, you read that right. Why bother to make your garden just pretty-looking? Let's make it useful for your health and self-care too.
Methi
Methi has a long history of being used for traditional wellness. Soak some methi granules in water and drink it in the morning, or use it for hair oil or a hair rinse.
Mint
A very refreshing plant can be used for making minty chutneys, spreads, or even tasty drinks. It has antioxidants and is good for health.
Tulsi
One can write a book about the benefits of tulsi. Use it in tea or as a mouth rinse. Add a few leaves to your chai for extra benefits, or simply make a tulsi face mask for acne-prone skin.
Aloe Vera
Its gel has traditionally been used for soothing minor skin irritation and as a hair mask.
Lemongrass
Its fragrant leaves and stalks are commonly used in teas and cooking.
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