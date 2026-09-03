Why does drainage matter? It's key for healthy plants during monsoon downpours. Poor drainage causes waterlogging and root rot. So, always inspect your pots. Make sure every drainage hole is clear—soil or roots block them over time. Lift pots onto stands, bricks, or pot feet; this lets excess water escape. No more plants sitting in puddles. A well-draining potting mix, rich with coco peat, perlite, or coarse sand, also helps. It stops soil from holding too much water.