Want to add some succulents to your home garden? Worry not, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to learn more!

We all want to have lush green plants in our home garden. Nothing beats the beauty and feel of leafy, breezy planters. But hold on, have you thought of adding a few succulent pieces to your home garden? If not, then give it some thought. You can easily add life to your garden during the rainy season by choosing potted succulents like Aloe Vera, Crown of Thorns, Moon Cactus, Desert Rose, and Kalanchoe. Let's dig in!

Aloe Vera

This long-stemmed plant with thick leaves requires minimal upkeep. This plant handles moderate indoor or semi-shaded outdoor settings well during humid months.

Crown of Thorns (Euphorbia milii)

This plant is known for bright and colourful bracts. It thrives with just a few hours of daily sunlight. It requires infrequent watering.

Moon Cactus (Gymnocalycium mihanovichii)

This small grafted cactus makes for a beautiful, vibrant colour on tabletops. This plant requires very little water - only every 10 days or when dry.

Desert Rose (Adenium obesum)

This thick plant with a sculptural trunk and trumpet-shaped flowers looks beautiful and makes for a stunning piece in your home garden.

Kalanchoe

This thick-leaved succulent produces lovely flower clusters, making it an easy-care addition to covered balconies and bright windows.