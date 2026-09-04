Gardening Tips: 5 Clever Ways to Use Fresh Curry Leaves at Home
Did you know the curry leaves in your garden have multiple benefits? Let us guide you through them. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Of 'curry' goodness!
Nothing beats the fresh aroma of curry leaves. From your garden, they are not just for basic tempering (tadka); they can be used in several clever and practical ways around the house. Here's how!
Paste for Instant Sauces
Blend the leaves with a little oil and salt into a smooth purée and store it in freezer trays.
Make an Infused Hair Growth Oil
You can simmer fresh curry leaves in a carrier oil like coconut or sesame oil to create a nourishing treatment for your hair.
Craft a Flavorful Dry Podi
When you harvest a large batch of leaves, you can dry-roast them with lentils, cumin, and some dry red chilies. Then grind them into a powder, and your podi is ready.
Infuse Ghee or Cooking Oils
Sautéing fresh leaves in hot ghee or neutral oil releases their distinct, aromatic essential oils, as per healthline.
Blend into Green Smoothies or Morning Detox Shots
You can use raw leaves in your daily wellness routine for an antioxidant boost. A user on Instagram suggests that you can “Chew 8–10 fresh leaves with warm water."
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.