Gardening Tips: How to Grow Curry Leaves at Home During Monsoon
Want to grow curry leaves at home? Here is our easy guide to make that happen. Keep scrolling to learn more tips and tricks.
Say yes to curry leaves!
The monsoon season provides the ideal warm temperature, high humidity, and nitrogen-rich rainwater to boost the growth of your curry leaf (Kadi Patta) plant. Here's how you can make this plant bloom at home.
Essential Monsoon Care Setup
Mix equal parts garden soil, sand, and organic compost (like vermicompost). Sand prevents water accumulation around the roots. Place your pots on stands or bricks. This helps with elevation and help extra water drain out of pot.
Watering
Let your plant soak in mild rain showers. Also place it where it receives 6–8 hours of bright daylight for natural growth.
Feeding
Apply light, nitrogen-rich organic fertilizers monthly. Use well-rotted cow manure or vermicompost as well. This will boost the plant's growth in no time.
Pest Protection
According to a post on Facebook, “Just spray sour buttermilk mixed with garlic, turmeric, and a pinch of dalchini (cinnamon) powder."
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