Factors that can affect your weight loss journey

Weight loss, in general, can be a long and frustrating journey. Before starting the process, you should also know that factors can affect its duration. Read on to find out more.



Whether you want to lose weight for a special occasion or improve your health, weight loss is always a common goal. To set realistic expectations, you should know a healthy weight loss rate. If the number of calories you consume is equal to the number of calories you burn, to maintain your body weight. To lose weight, you must also create a balance by consuming fewer calories than the number of calories burned or burning more calories through increased activity.

Gender: Your fat-to-muscle ratio dramatically affects your ability to lose weight. Because women typically have a more excellent fat-to-muscle percentage than men, they have a 5–10% lower RMR than men of the same height. This means that women burn 5–10% fewer calories than men. Thus, men tend to lose weight faster than women following a diet equal in calories.

Age: One of the many changes that occur with ageing is a difference in body composition, fat mass can increase, and muscle mass can decrease. This change can come with other factors, like the declining calorie needs of your significant organs, which contribute to a lower RMR. Adults over 70 can have RMRs 20–25% lower than younger adults.

Starting point: Your body mass and composition can affect how quickly you can lose weight. It is essential to understand that different absolute weight losses can correspond to the same relative weight loss in other individuals. Ultimately, weight loss is a complex process.

Calorie deficit: It would help if you negatively impact your calorie balance to weight loss. The extent of this calorie deficit can affect how quickly you lose weight. However, be sure to make your calorie deficit manageable. Doing so would be unsustainable and put you at risk for nutrient deficiencies.

