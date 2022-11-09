A guide on how to teach your child about sexual and menstrual health

This topic is considered taboo in society, and it is essential to normalise it. We can start by educating your kids about this and its importance. Here are some tips to help you communicate about this topic with your children as a parent.

Teaching your kids the importance of menstrual hygiene and sexual health is essential, but it can be tricky. Nothing is more embarrassing than explaining your kid's menstrual flow for the first time. However, it is ideal and essential to communicate any information related to health to your child in an age-appropriate manner. The best way to start is by identifying the information you want your child to know. You can begin by teaching your child about sexual health and menstruation by teaching them about the basics.

Tell them what menstruation is and how it works: It is unnecessary to explain in detail, just enough so that they know what it is and why women get it. This helps them to be mentally prepared and to accept menstruation as a 'normal' part of their life.

Explain how crucial menstrual hygiene is: It is essential to keep it on track even before girls start their periods. This includes washing hands after using the restroom and switching sanitary pads to period panties. You should also tell them to use the suitable period panties available. They should also know about the unhygienic behaviour that can lead to infections in their intimate areas.

Explain what sexual health is and birth control pills are: Kids need to know that having sex doesn't mean they will get an STD or are pregnant. Also, you should explain the effects of unprotected sex and the health issues it can cause and tell them about the importance of birth control pills.

It's essential to give kids the proper knowledge of periods: teaching them how to care for themselves and be sensitive when they start having periods. Girls should be prepared for their first periods, but as a mother of a boy, it is also essential to educate your son about female health and periods and normalise this taboo topic. Boys will become logical and sensitive towards girls and can have an open conversation about it. Teaching your girls how to discard pads, period underwear, tampons, and cups before they get their first period is reasonable. You can use tampons and cups at any age, although it could take time and effort to get used to them. Therefore, starting them off on period trousers or pads rather than a tampon or menstrual cup would be more straightforward.

