Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A guide on how to teach your child about sexual and menstrual health

    This topic is considered taboo in society, and it is essential to normalise it. We can start by educating your kids about this and its importance. Here are some tips to help you communicate about this topic with your children as a parent. 


     

    A guide on how to teach your child about sexual and menstrual health sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 1:08 PM IST

    Teaching your kids the importance of menstrual hygiene and sexual health is essential, but it can be tricky. Nothing is more embarrassing than explaining your kid's menstrual flow for the first time. However, it is ideal and essential to communicate any information related to health to your child in an age-appropriate manner. The best way to start is by identifying the information you want your child to know. You can begin by teaching your child about sexual health and menstruation by teaching them about the basics.

    ALSO READ: Tips and tricks you can follow for glowing skin while travelling by air

    Tell them what menstruation is and how it works:   It is unnecessary to explain in detail, just enough so that they know what it is and why women get it. This helps them to be mentally prepared and to accept menstruation as a 'normal' part of their life.

    Explain how crucial menstrual hygiene is: It is essential to keep it on track even before girls start their periods. This includes washing hands after using the restroom and switching sanitary pads to period panties. You should also tell them to use the suitable period panties available. They should also know about the unhygienic behaviour that can lead to infections in their intimate areas.

    Explain what sexual health is and birth control pills are:  Kids need to know that having sex doesn't mean they will get an STD or are pregnant. Also, you should explain the effects of unprotected sex and the health issues it can cause and tell them about the importance of birth control pills.

    It's essential to give kids the proper knowledge of periods: teaching them how to care for themselves and be sensitive when they start having periods. Girls should be prepared for their first periods, but as a mother of a boy, it is also essential to educate your son about female health and periods and normalise this taboo topic. Boys will become logical and sensitive towards girls and can have an open conversation about it. Teaching your girls how to discard pads, period underwear, tampons, and cups before they get their first period is reasonable. You can use tampons and cups at any age, although it could take time and effort to get used to them. Therefore, starting them off on period trousers or pads rather than a tampon or menstrual cup would be more straightforward.

    ALSO READ: Kovalam to Udupi: top 6 surfing destinations

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 1:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for November 9 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 9 2022 cancer virgo scorpio libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 9, 2022: Not a favourable day for Cancer; good day for Virgo, Scorpio

    Lunar Eclipse 2022 5 TIPS to keep in mind while capturing Chandra Grahan gcw

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: 5 TIPS to keep in mind while capturing Chandra Grahan

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know city-wise timings, duration, and how to watch Chandra Grahan online here - adt

    Partial Lunar Eclipse 2022 in India: Know city-wise timings, duration, and how to watch Chandra Grahan online

    Kartika Purnima 2022: Know date, timing of puja-ritual; also wishes, messages and greetings RBA

    Kartika Purnima 2022: Know date, timing of puja-ritual; also wishes, messages and greetings

    Recent Stories

    football Inter Miami eyeing PSG star Lionel Messi? David Beckham co-owned MLS club breaks its silence snt

    Inter Miami eyeing PSG star Messi? Beckham co-owned MLS club breaks its silence

    SEXY video, photos: Palak Tiwari gets trolled for flaunting her cleavage in plunging neckline strappy top-WATCH RBA

    SEXY video, photos: Palak Tiwari gets trolled for flaunting her cleavage in plunging neckline top-WATCH

    'First time such claims made': Congress seeks Narco tests on Arvind Kejriwal, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar AJR

    'First time such claims made...': Congress seeks Narco tests on Arvind Kejriwal, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

    Meta likely to begin mass layoffs today CEO Zuckerberg says over optimism led to overstaffing gcw

    Meta likely to begin mass layoffs today, CEO Zuckerberg says 'over-optimism led to overstaffing'

    Kerala cabinet intends ordinance to remove Guv Arif Mohammad Khan as Chancellor of Universities - adt

    Kerala cabinet intends ordinance to remove Guv Arif Mohammad Khan as Chancellor of Universities

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon