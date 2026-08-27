Delhi reports 138 new H1N1 cases in 24 hours, taking the total to 2,446. Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh reviews hospital preparedness, isolation beds, testing, medicines and emergency services.

Delhi is ramping up its readiness considering the apprehensions related to the expected surge in H1N1, seasonal flu and other respiratory diseases. Minister of Health Pankaj Kumar Singh organized a virtual review meeting yesterday with Medical Directors (MDs) and Medical Superintendents (MSs) of Delhi government hospitals to check their preparedness levels.

Delhi Hospitals Review Readiness Against H1N1

The meeting was joined by the Health Secretary, Special Secretary, and senior officials from the health department. Topics like improving emergency service delivery, availability of isolation beds, doctors, laboratories, medicines, and other important resources were discussed in detail.

Hospitals' preparedness against a possible surge in patients with influenza and respiratory infections was checked by the officials.

138 New H1N1 Cases in 24 Hours

As per the figures available, Delhi had 138 new H1N1 cases in the past 24 hours. So far, the total H1N1 cases reported in the capital have been recorded at 2,446. Total number of Influenza-A cases has been found at 3,177.

The health department is still monitoring the situation whereas hospitals have been asked to prepare themselves for any increase in the number of patients.

Isolation Beds and Availability of Doctors

The health minister has said that there should be five isolation beds available in all hospitals, and hospitals with a higher capacity should maintain at least 10 beds. Availability of proper shift-wise duty roster has been stressed by the minister so that doctors and health personnel are always on duty round the clock.

Special care has been emphasized for children and old people. Hospitals should take care of prompt testing and treatment of these sensitive people.

Flu Corners For Emergency Care

Hospitals have also been asked to make separate flu corners for emergency cases. Senior residents shall be posted for emergency duty, and if there is any suspicious case, then it can be assessed and tested.

If it is needed, samples can be collected for testing. There should be enough supply of viral transport medium (VTM) and other required material.

Medicines and Influenza Awareness

It has been instructed that hospital administration should ensure that there is sufficient stock of medicines and that they should constantly monitor the stock levels. Procurement from local sources should be taken up wherever necessary to ensure continuity of treatment.

Moreover, the health minister asked for proper information, education, communication (IEC) material and banners in emergencies and other congested places to make patients and visitors aware of symptoms, preventive measures, and treatment of influenza.

Health Minister Advises People Not To Panic

Singh informed that this review was conducted in order to improve the level of preparedness rather than instilling panic among people. He urged people to be vigilant but not to panic and emphasized on respiratory hygiene, use of masks, and hand hygiene.

Those people who suffer from influenza symptoms, especially vulnerable categories, should consult doctors immediately and should not try to treat themselves with medicines.