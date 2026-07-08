You've probably travelled on many trains and hated the uncomfortable seats on long journeys. The food is also a hit-or-miss affair. But did you know we have trains in India that are more luxurious than even a flight? These trains offer an experience you won't forget. Let's take a look at India's top luxury trains and the amazing facilities they offer. When you think of the world's most luxurious trains, the Maharaja Express is the first name that pops up. This train starts its journey from Rajasthan. It then travels through about 10 key destinations across North-West and Central India. The experience is super luxurious, and you get to taste food just like in a 5-star hotel. You will truly feel like royalty on this train.