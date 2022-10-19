Control your cholesterol levels by avoiding these foods

Having too much cholesterol can lead to severe cardiac issues. You can control and reduce cholesterol levels by watching what you eat. Everything that you eat has an impact on your cholesterol levels. Here is our cholesterol food list that increases cholesterol and foods that lower cholesterol.

meat cutting

Cholesterol is not inherently bad. It is a substance that occurs naturally in our body and is necessary to make cells, regular hormones, and other functions. Many problems arise when there is too much cholesterol circulating in your body. This, if not controlled, can be dangerous and increase one's risk of heart disease and stroke. High cholesterol can happen for multiple reasons, one of which is the food you eat. It is not just foods that are simply high in cholesterol, but also other foods that are high in saturated and trans fats. Certain foods and cooking styles may secretly raise your cholesterol levels.

Image: Getty Images

Fried foods: Frying your food can increase fat, calorie consumption, and cholesterol. Foods that have been fried are higher in fat than the same foods cooked differently. Much delicious junk food, like French fries, and doughnuts, is fried. Fried foods often also contain trans fats, which harm your cardiovascular health. Instead of frying, try grilling your food instead. The word “baked” is often used to sell unhealthy food in the guise of being healthy. But is it? Packaged and processed baked goods can raise your cholesterol levels over time.

Image: Getty Images

Baked foods: Baked chips or other processed snacks still have high-fat content and are mostly made of refined carbohydrates. This can increase triglycerides in your blood and cause inflammation in the body. The cooking oils used in these baked-so-seemingly healthy products can also raise cholesterol levels in your blood.

Image: Getty Images

Excessive alcohol: Regularly drinking alcohol is connected to the potential rise of cholesterol levels. Heavy alcohol consumption can impact your cardiovascular health, increasing your risks of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart disease. It is best to avoid drinking altogether. If you choose to, make sure you drink less in moderation.

Image: Getty Images