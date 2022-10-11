Signs that he isn't yet over you after your breakup

Sometimes you might notice that you are somehow still in contact with your ex. This can be because he has not yet moved on from his past relationships. Here are some signs that show moving on might be difficult for him.

Every time a relationship ends, it can be difficult for everyone involved, and there are inevitably powerful feelings on both sides. However, there are situations when one partner cannot let go of the history between the two and cannot move on. Some people view it as a good thing that allows them to maintain the connection to their past, even though others may not agree, as it could impact their current relationship. He might find it difficult to separate from his past, which increases the likelihood that he will keep returning. Here are some signs that he will never forget you, even after a breakup.

1. He keeps you in touch: One way to ensure that someone you love is always in your thoughts is to stay in touch with them. Even after you've broken up, he may occasionally check in on you even if he had trouble getting over the breakup. They want to make sure you're doing okay, which shows how much they care and will never forget you.

2. Likes your social media posts: When you see his notifications of liking your picture on your social media, it's one of the signals that he won't forget you. This also implies that he wishes to enter the room without being seen and alerted to their presence. You will notice that he would be the first to see your posts and like your photos, especially when you feel lonely. He will also constantly send you reels, gifs, and other things.

3. He enjoys setting up meetings with you: Even though you are no longer together, if he still gets delighted about meeting you in the same way you used to be while you were dating, this suggests that he hasn't yet forgotten about you. Hence you will notice his readiness to meet you whenever it is possible.

4. He gets nostalgic thinking about the past: When reflecting on your dating history, you mostly think about your close relationships. Every time it brings up the shared past, your ex likely feels nostalgic, implying that he hasn't forgotten you. He might want to bring back those memories on purpose so that you will understand that those were his happiest days.

