Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Signs that he isn't yet over you after your breakup

    Sometimes you might notice that you are somehow still in contact with your ex. This can be because he has not yet moved on from his past relationships. Here are some signs that show moving on might be difficult for him. 
     

    Signs that he isn't yet over you after your breakup sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

    Every time a relationship ends, it can be difficult for everyone involved, and there are inevitably powerful feelings on both sides. However, there are situations when one partner cannot let go of the history between the two and cannot move on. Some people view it as a good thing that allows them to maintain the connection to their past, even though others may not agree, as it could impact their current relationship. He might find it difficult to separate from his past, which increases the likelihood that he will keep returning. Here are some signs that he will never forget you, even after a breakup.

    ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2022: Punjab to Jammu how it is celebrated across India

    1. He keeps you in touch: One way to ensure that someone you love is always in your thoughts is to stay in touch with them. Even after you've broken up, he may occasionally check in on you even if he had trouble getting over the breakup. They want to make sure you're doing okay, which shows how much they care and will never forget you.

    2. Likes your social media posts: When you see his notifications of liking your picture on your social media, it's one of the signals that he won't forget you. This also implies that he wishes to enter the room without being seen and alerted to their presence. You will notice that he would be the first to see your posts and like your photos, especially when you feel lonely. He will also constantly send you reels, gifs, and other things. 

    3. He enjoys setting up meetings with you: Even though you are no longer together, if he still gets delighted about meeting you in the same way you used to be while you were dating, this suggests that he hasn't yet forgotten about you. Hence you will notice his readiness to meet you whenever it is possible.

    4. He gets nostalgic thinking about the past: When reflecting on your dating history, you mostly think about your close relationships. Every time it brings up the shared past, your ex likely feels nostalgic, implying that he hasn't forgotten you. He might want to bring back those memories on purpose so that you will understand that those were his happiest days.

    ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2022: Elegant and luxurious gifts you can give your wife

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 11 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 11, 2022: Good day for Pisces, Libra; health of Sagittarius may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for October 11 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 11, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Love heels but have pain wearing them? Here are 5 tips to avoid discomfort and blisters sur

    Love heels but have pain wearing them? Here are 5 tips to avoid discomfort and blisters

    Symptoms complications causes and treatments of Type 2 diabetes you should know sur

    Symptoms, complications, causes and treatments of Type 2 diabetes you should know

    Here are 9 signs of midlife crisis you should look out for sur

    Here are 9 signs of midlife crisis you should look out for

    Recent Stories

    ED raids underway at residences of officials in Chhattisgarh top officers under scanner gcw

    ED raids underway at residences of top officials in Chhattisgarh

    Hollywood Kanye West to Rihanna 5 stars whose Twitter Instagram was blocked for offensive posts drb

    Kanye West to Rihanna, 5 stars whose Twitter, Instagram was blocked for offensive posts

    Shocking case of human sacrifice in Kerala; 2 women murdered

    Shocking case of human sacrifice in Kerala; 2 women murdered

    TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Phase-2 registration begins; know schedule, process - adt

    TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Phase-2 registration begins; know schedule, process

    Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 Huge discounts offers on Nothing Phone 1 Pixel 6a more gcw

    Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022: Huge discounts offers on Nothing Phone (1), Pixel 6a & more

    Recent Videos

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon