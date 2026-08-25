5 6 Image Credit : ANI

Kedarnath Temple (Uttarakhand)

The Kedarnath temple sits at a massive height of about 3,583 meters in the Himalayas, on the banks of the Mandakini river. It's known as one of the most powerful Shiva shrines. It is believed that the Pandavas laid its foundation here to seek Lord Shiva's grace and atone for their sins after the Kurukshetra war. The trek to Kedarnath, through snow-capped mountains, is tough but offers an unforgettable spiritual experience.