Kedarnath To Somnath: 5 Temples in North India You Must Visit; Check List Here
Kedarnath To Somnath: North India has tons of temples, but some are just unmissable. We've listed five divine spots that you absolutely have to visit at least once in your life. Let's find out what makes them so special
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From Kedarnath to Ayodhya: Top 5 Must-Visit Temples in North India
India is the land of spirituality, and every corner has temples full of history. North India, especially, is home to centuries-old divine sites. Here are five famous pilgrimage spots you should definitely visit in your lifetime.
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Shri Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple (Gujarat)
The Shri Somnath temple stands on the coast of the Arabian Sea in Veraval, Gujarat. It houses the first of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, making it West India's holiest Shiva shrine. Invaders attacked and destroyed the temple many times, but people rebuilt it each time, restoring its glory. The current structure is a stunning example of traditional Chalukya and Maru-Gurjara architecture.
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Badrinath Temple (Uttarakhand)
Nestled in the Himalayas on the banks of the Alakananda river, the Badrinath shrine is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It's a key stop in both the all-India Char Dham Yatra and Uttarakhand's Chota Char Dham. History says that Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya revived this temple in the 8th century. Puranas mention that Lord Vishnu meditated here intensely in the form of Badrinath.
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Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Uttar Pradesh)
The Kashi Vishwanath temple is located in Varanasi, India's spiritual capital, right on the banks of the Ganga. Lord Shiva resides here as a self-manifested Jyotirlinga. Our ancient Puranas and Upanishads describe the greatness of Kashi in great detail. Great saints like Adi Shankaracharya, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, and Swami Vivekananda have visited this holy site. With its shining golden spire, it's one of the most visited Shiva temples in the country.
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Kedarnath Temple (Uttarakhand)
The Kedarnath temple sits at a massive height of about 3,583 meters in the Himalayas, on the banks of the Mandakini river. It's known as one of the most powerful Shiva shrines. It is believed that the Pandavas laid its foundation here to seek Lord Shiva's grace and atone for their sins after the Kurukshetra war. The trek to Kedarnath, through snow-capped mountains, is tough but offers an unforgettable spiritual experience.
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Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)
Built at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the Ram Mandir is a symbol of the centuries-long faith of crores of Sanatana Dharma followers. The temple showcases traditional Nagara style architecture, with magnificent gopurams and beautifully carved pillars. Its foundation stone was laid in 2020, and the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Balak Ram was held on January 22, 2024. Today, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple is one of India's biggest spiritual tourist hubs.
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