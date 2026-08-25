Bengaluru! Kerala to Koramangala: 7 Onam Traditions Taking Over Garden City
Onam in Bengaluru has an altogether different vibe. It does not feel like you are not in Kerala - all thanks to the sheer joy this city feels on this festivity.
Bengaluru's Onam? One of a kind!
Bengaluru celebrates Onam on a grand scale, and there's no denying that. The city's colorful neighborhoods like Koramangala turn into mini-Keralas with vibrant cultural displays and massive festive feasts. Care to know more? Keep reading!
Pookkalam Floral Carpets
Intricate, colorful flower arrangements to welcome King Mahabali take centre stage at each locality in the city. From office lobbies, tech parks, and apartment complexes across the city, floral arrangements win hearts.
Grand Onam Sadhya
So many restaurants in the city live up to the expectation of offering grand-style Onam Sadhya options. From beautifully decorated interiors to the tastiest authentic food, Onam becomes an experience in itself.
Chenda Melam Beats
Indian festivities are incomplete without music and foot-tapping beats. Loud, rhythmic drumming echoes through community halls and cultural spaces, making Onam more memorable.
Vadam Vali
Friendly neighborhood and corporate tug-of-war matches test strength and teamwork. What a fun way to celebrate Onam on a high-festive and collaborative note.
Kali Folk Dances
Graceful traditional circle dances performed by women in traditional attire light up evening gatherings.
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