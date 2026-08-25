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It Looks Like A Fruit, But It Can Poison You: Here's Why Karnataka Is Cracking Down On Datura
Karnataka suspended food licenses of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket after toxic Datura fruits and seeds were found listed as food items. The state Food Safety Department ordered immediate removal of all listings and ads over severe risks.
Datura crackdown: Why Karnataka is warning against eating Ummetha Pandu?
Karnataka has issued a strong warning over the sale and consumption of Datura, a highly toxic plant whose fruits and seeds were reportedly being listed for sale as food on some e-commerce platforms.
The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department has suspended the food licences of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket until further orders after Datura fruits and seeds were found displayed as food products.
Bengaluru | The Karnataka Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Administration has ordered the suspension of food licenses of major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, BigBasket and Swiggy Instamart, for selling Datura fruits and seeds for human consumption.
In a press… pic.twitter.com/tRDVPnPSa2
— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026
The authorities have also directed sellers and platforms to remove related listings, advertisements and promotional material meant for food or human consumption.
What is Datura?
Datura is a poisonous flowering plant commonly known in English as thorn apple or devil's trumpet. It belongs to the nightshade family and is found in many parts of India, often growing in open land and wastelands.
The plant has large, trumpet-shaped flowers and a distinctive round or oval fruit covered with sharp spines. Its fruits contain numerous seeds. In different parts of India, Datura is known by different local names. It is called Ummetha Puvvu in Telugu and Umathai in Tamil. The fruit is also referred to locally as Ummetha Pandu.
While Datura has a long history of use in some traditional and religious practices, that does not make the plant safe to eat. Medical literature is clear that all parts of the plant can be toxic.
Why is eating Ummetha Pandu dangerous?
Datura contains naturally occurring toxic compounds, including atropine, scopolamine and hyoscyamine. These substances interfere with the normal functioning of the nervous system and can produce what doctors describe as anticholinergic toxicity.
The effects can vary depending on the amount consumed and the part of the plant involved. Symptoms may include a dry mouth, nausea, vomiting, flushed and hot skin, blurred vision, dilated pupils, a rapid heartbeat, agitation, confusion and disorientation. In severe cases, people may experience hallucinations, seizures, breathing problems, coma or other life-threatening complications.
Symptoms can begin within hours of ingestion, making accidental consumption a medical emergency requiring urgent professional assessment.
Karnataka acts after Datura was listed as food
The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department said the issue came to its notice after Datura fruits and seeds were found displayed for sale under food licences or registrations on certain online platforms.
'Serious adverse effects'
The department said the plant possesses toxic properties and that consuming its fruits and seeds could cause serious adverse effects on human health. It therefore directed food businesses to stop selling or distributing Datura for food or human consumption and to immediately remove relevant online listings and promotional material.
The licences of the three major platforms will remain suspended until further orders, with the authorities seeking compliance reports before considering further action.
Viral food trends have added to the concern
The warning also comes against the backdrop of reports of accidental Datura poisoning. Earlier this year, a family in Andhra Pradesh reportedly fell seriously ill after consuming a dish prepared with Datura flowers, allegedly after following a viral social media video.
Medical case reports have also documented families accidentally consuming Datura after mistaking it for edible plants, reported Deccan Chronicle. Such incidents underline the danger of identifying unfamiliar plants through appearance alone or following unverified recipes online.
The key message behind Karnataka's action is straightforward: Datura and Ummetha Pandu should not be treated as ordinary food ingredients. Anyone who develops unusual symptoms after eating a suspected toxic plant should seek urgent medical care rather than attempting home treatment.
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