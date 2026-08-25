Karnataka has issued a strong warning over the sale and consumption of Datura, a highly toxic plant whose fruits and seeds were reportedly being listed for sale as food on some e-commerce platforms.

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department has suspended the food licences of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket until further orders after Datura fruits and seeds were found displayed as food products.

Bengaluru | The Karnataka Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Administration has ordered the suspension of food licenses of major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, BigBasket and Swiggy Instamart, for selling Datura fruits and seeds for human consumption.



In a press… pic.twitter.com/tRDVPnPSa2 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026

The authorities have also directed sellers and platforms to remove related listings, advertisements and promotional material meant for food or human consumption.