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Bengaluru! Vembanad to Salt Mango Tree: 5 Best Places To Relish Onam Sadhya In Garden City
Want to enjoy some delish Sadhya this Onam 2026 with your family and friends? Don't worry, we have got you covered. Keep scrolling to know more!
Say yes to Onam Sadhya!
Let's start by saying that Onam is a massive celebration in Bangalore, and most of these spots require pre-booking days or weeks in advance. So let's dive into these ‘yummy’ places to make the most of this festival.
Vembanad
Located at The Paul Bangalore, this upscale restaurant offers a highly rated, culturally immersive sadhya with traditional decor and staff in authentic attire.
Salt Mango Tree
Known for its home-style authenticity. This place serves a grand harvest spread and also offers dedicated take-away Sadhya Boxes if you want to feast at home.
Kappa Chakka Kandhari
This trendy, upscale place serves elevated, deeply researched regional Kerala dishes. Their sadhya generally features up to three varieties of payasam.
Coracle
Truly a hidden gem known for its authentic food and beautiful interiors. Best for big groups.
No 10 Fort Cochin
Lit by small lamps, chic interiors, and yummy food. This little Kerala place is the best way to enjoy some traditional Onam Sadhya.
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