How to Identify Fresh Mutton? 5 Simple Tips to Check Meat Quality Before Buying
Buying mutton? Learn 5 simple ways to check its freshness and quality before you pay. From colour and smell to texture and appearance, these easy tips can help you make a better choice at the market.
Keep this in mind before buying mutton
Weekends mean non-veg cravings for most of us. Mutton is the first thing that comes to mind. But buying good quality meat is a big challenge for many. Do you struggle to spot fresh mutton? Just keep these simple things in mind. You will always pick the perfect meat.
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Tips to spot fresh mutton
Colour test: Fresh mutton always glows in a dark red colour. Do not buy the meat if it looks faded, grey, or black. It might be stale meat.
Smell test: Fresh mutton gives off a natural meat smell. You should avoid it if you get a sour or strong ammonia-like smell.
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Touch and check
Press the mutton lightly with your finger. The meat is fresh if it bounces back to its original shape. It is old meat if the dent stays or feels sticky.
Bone size: Pick small goat or sheep meat if you want it to cook fast. Small and round bones mean tender mutton. Thick bones mean the meat is old and tough.
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Trusted butcher shop
Always buy mutton from a trusted butcher who sells naturally grown meat without chemicals or injections.
The taste of your dish depends entirely on the quality of your ingredients. You can cook mutton curry or biryani better than a restaurant if you follow these small precautions.
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Health tips for buying meat
Go for skinless meat: Meat skin contains high saturated fat. So, choosing skinless mutton or chicken is good for your health.
Look for the FSSAI mark: Always check for the FSSAI stamp when you buy packaged meat from supermarkets.
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Packaging details
Bacteria does not grow in vacuum-packed meat. Do not buy the packet if the cover is torn or has holes.
Fat colour: Mutton fat should be white or butter-coloured. You can easily tell it is old meat if the fat has turned yellow.
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