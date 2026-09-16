Colour test: Fresh mutton always glows in a dark red colour. Do not buy the meat if it looks faded, grey, or black. It might be stale meat.

Smell test: Fresh mutton gives off a natural meat smell. You should avoid it if you get a sour or strong ammonia-like smell.

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