5 ways to get rid of headaches naturally

Headaches are a very common form of pain that can be a nuisance when you get it. Rather than reaching for over-the-counter painkillers. Here are some natural remedies that can help you get rid of it.





Image: Getty Images

Due to busy lives and chaotic schedules, headaches have become quite common. While medical conditions can contribute to bringing annoying headaches, sometimes, they are simply the result of stress, dehydration or a constant stare at a laptop or mobile screen. Popping an OTC pill while suffering from headaches is one of the most common solutions to this condition! But such tablets can take a toll on the overall health later; therefore, opting for home remedies can effortlessly provide relief from the aching pain and discomfort without distressing your health. Ahead you will find a list of

Image: Getty Images

Massage therapy: Massages are incredibly therapeutic as it helps in easing the tensed muscles. Sometimes, stress and tension in the upper body cause headaches. It can happen due to muscle strain from poor posture or a strict workout routine—massages aid in dropping chronic pain while opening up the tensed muscles that cause headaches. Provide pressure to specific pain points to get instant results. ALSO READ: Clean out your fridge! Give leftovers a makeover as super tasty dishes

Image: Getty Images

Lavender oil: Lavender oil is infused with vital compounds that relieve the distressing symptoms of headaches and make you feel calm and relaxed. Dilute it with a carrier oil, apply it to the pain points and massage gently, or you can inhale it to deal with the pain. Apply it in small proportions to get the best and immediate results.

Image: Getty Images

Try some breathing exercises: Headaches can occur because of tension and stress, which can further take a toll on the nerves and can be calmed with regular breathing exercises. Breathing exercises further put the effort on your nerves and focus on your mind while soothing your muscles. Do sit in a quiet place and take gentle, pulsing breaths and provide yourself with a relaxing therapy to reduce muscle tightness.

Image: Getty Images

Sip relaxing teas: There is nothing more comforting than a cup of hot and steamy tea! It brings warmth to the tensed muscles and makes you wind down peacefully. Herbal teas made of chamomile, dandelion and ginger are touted as excellent for relieving headaches.

Image: Getty Images