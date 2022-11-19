Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Get rid of body odour with the help of these DIY remedies

    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Body odour is the unpleasant smell from your body caused by sweating. Sweat is the odourless bacteria living on your skin that can be used as a breeding ground. This bacterial growth can result in body odour. Here are some DIY remedies that can help you get rid of it

    Body odour is a  problem faced by most. Blame it on the body’s composition or the weather, but nobody likes smelly underarms. While external applications like talcum powder and body mists may provide short-term relief, they may not help one throughout the day. Most people who have sweat problems may have an odour in their armpits.
    Although sweating is a natural process of helping the body regulate its temperature, however, when it mixes with bacteria, it causes odour. So it is essential to maintain hygiene and wear comfortable and breathable fabric like cotton rather than polyester. Here are some DIY home remedies to eliminate the body odour from your underarms.

    Neem leaf paste: Neem has numerous medical values. Make a paste of neem paste with water. Apply for 15 minutes and wash off. You can even boil neem leaves in hot water and take a bath in the water.

    Turmeric: Turmeric might also help effectively to kill bacteria. You can use turmeric powder to make a thick paste. Apply the mixture to the underarms and leave it for some time, then rinse it.
     

    Baking soda: The skin has natural acids, which the baking soda may balance out. It helps to reduce the armpit smell. You can take a small amount of baking soda and mix a little water to form a semi-solid paste. Apply the paste to your armpits and allow it to dry. Wash it off. It might improve the smell of the armpits.

    Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar has acid that helps to destroy bacteria. Please take a few drops of apple cider vinegar and dilute it in water. You can put it on a spray bottle and spray under your arms or apply it with a cotton swab.

    Take a proper bath regularly: A proper bath with lovely antibacterial soap or a body wash with cucumber, Aloe Vera, Tea tree oil, neem or menthol twice a day is a good option. These ingredients help keep bacteria at bay from the body, leaving it fresh and odour-free.

