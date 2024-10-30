Diwali 2024 on a budget: 5 amazing and affordable gifts ideas for your loved ones

Celebrate Diwali with meaningful gifts that don't break the bank. From personalized hampers to homemade sweets and eco-friendly decor, express your love and appreciation with thoughtful presents.

Diwali 2024 on a budget: 5 amazing and affordable gifts ideas for your loved ones gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Giving thoughtful presents to loved ones is a great way to express gratitude and devotion during the festival of lights. This vibrant, custom-rich event is marked by the sharing of gifts that stand for friendship, wealth, and solidarity. Choosing the perfect present might be daunting in the midst of the thrill of home décor, confections, and diya lighting, especially if you're on a tight budget. Extravagance is not necessary for meaningful gifting, though; the genuine essence of the celebration is found in the consideration that goes into each present rather than its price. Here are some considerate Diwali present ideas that won't break the bank for your loved ones.

Gift hampers

Gourmet snacks, classic candies, and ornamental trinkets are just a few of the things you may put together to suit the recipient's preferences. By personalizing the hamper, you may control expenses while still giving a thoughtful gift that will be appreciated.

Traditional clothes

Beautiful presents can be made from materials like cotton, silk blends, or handloom fabrics. To make sure the receiver will value and proudly wear the present, consider their preferences and style while choosing apparel.

Home made sweets

Think about making traditional treats like cookies, barfis, or ladoos for Diwali. A festive touch can be added by presenting them in ornamental boxes or jars. Sharing handmade treats makes your present more memorable and pleasurable by adding a personal touch.

Diwali 2024 on a budget: 5 amazing and affordable gifts ideas for your loved ones gcw

Personalised frames

Select a handful of special photos to add to the book or give with the frame. This kind present invites your loved ones to remember times spent together. By personalizing the frame with names, dates, or sayings that are meaningful to your shared experiences, you may add a special touch.

Diwali 2024 on a budget: 5 amazing and affordable gifts ideas for your loved ones gcw

Home Decor items

Think of presenting plant-based candles, sustainable paper decorations, or handcrafted terracotta lamps. These presents show a dedication to protecting the environment in addition to improving the home's aesthetics.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

5 Effective DIY hair packs for dandruff and hair fall RTM

5 Effective DIY hair packs for dandruff and hair fall

Jim Corbett National Park: Unforgettable winter safari experiences await you NTI

Jim Corbett National Park: Unforgettable winter safari experiences await you

Diwali 2024: What is the significance of adding Re 1 coin to 'shagun' envelopes? snt

Diwali 2024: What is the significance of adding Re 1 coin to 'shagun' envelopes?

Check your daily horoscope: October 30, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

Check your daily horoscope: October 30, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

Narak Chaturdashi 2024: Check date, timing, rituals, and importance of day NTI

Narak Chaturdashi 2024: Check date, timing, rituals, and importance of day

Recent Stories

cricket Abhishek Nayar Confirms No New Additions to India Squad for 3rd Test against New Zealand scr

IND vs NZ 2024: No new additions to India squad for 3rd Test

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees anr

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction AJR

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH]

cricket ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs, Jasprit Bumrah loses Top Spot scr

ICC Test Rankings: Jaiswal climbs, Bumrah loses top Spot

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon