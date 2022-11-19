Clean out your fridge! Give leftovers a makeover as super tasty dishes

'Never waste food' is a dictum we all have been told stringently. Because food is essential, and in a world where people still starve, wasting food is nothing short of a crime. Still, by the end of the week, fridges in many homes are overloaded with leftovers because we tend to buy more than we can consume, and we often make and serve food that is left to be destined to be shoved into the back of the fridge or thrown away after a few days.

But there is a solution to this problem. Give leftovers a makeover and turn them into tasty new dishes -- recycled and delicious.

Here is a list of easy dishes anyone could whip up on a lazy Sunday for breakfast.

* From yesterday's idli to masala idli

Make a gravy using onions, tomatoes, green chilli and spices. Cut each idli into four pieces, and add them to the gravy. Once the idlis are well-coated with masala, add some chopped coriander! And it is ready to serve. Other options: Idli upma and fried idli

* Use two-day-old roti to make noodles

A healthier option to the popular noodles. And, as easy to make too. Take your pick of vegetables, saute them well, and add soya sauce or vinegar as per your taste. Cut rotis into thin strips, add them to the vegetables and mix well. Told you, it is easy.

Chop rotis further to make Kothu parotta, stuff them with your favourite curry to make roti rolls or mash them with vegetables or meat to make cutlets. Anything is possible.

* Fried rice from leftover rice

Who said fried rice needs to be made from scratch? Use leftover rice to make super tasty fried rice. Be creative and add vegetables, prawns, chicken, paneer or potatoes as much as you like. If your vegetables are out of stock, fry some onions in ghee and add the rice. There is no shortage of options to ensure that cooked rice is never thrown away.

* Bread is so versatile

Do not let all those bread slices go into the waste bin. You can make various dishes with the bread left after yesterday's breakfast. Use it in your chicken casserole and bake a bread pudding, or mash them with bananas to make pancakes.

* Chicken curry and its many versions

That curry does not have to be left neglected in the fridge. Make roti rolls for breakfast, filling your leftover rotis with chicken. Or add those pieces to leftover rice and make an instant biryani. Or how about a desi pasta?

Now, how is that for a 'no leftovers Sunday'? And all these dishes are special because you have not let any food go to waste!

