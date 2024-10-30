Diwali 2024: What is the significance of adding Re 1 coin to 'shagun' envelopes?

As the country joyfully celebrates the festival of Diwali, many Indians are flocking to markets to purchase silver and gold coins, embracing a tradition that has persisted for centuries.

As the country joyfully celebrates the festival of Diwali, many Indians are flocking to markets to purchase silver and gold coins, embracing a tradition that has persisted for centuries. These coins have historically served not only as currency but also as sacred offerings during religious rituals, emphasizing their auspicious significance.

During the Mughal era, coins were exclusively crafted from silver and gold. Today, however, copper has become the primary metal used in coin production. While the form and size of coins have evolved over time, their significance has remained constant. This article explores the reasons why coins are regarded as auspicious and their role in religious rituals, with a particular focus on the Re 1 coin, which is often given as ‘shagun’.

Historical Significance of Coins

The use of coins originated in the Babylonian civilization of Mesopotamia, where various metals were employed in their production. However, the first widely recognized coin was commissioned by King Croesus of Lydia in Turkey. Known as the Lydian Lion, this 4.7-gram coin, crafted from silver and gold, features a lion’s face.

In India, the creation of metal coins is believed to predate the Maurya dynasty, with archaeological evidence found in the Harappan culture. The first Indian coin, called ‘Pana,’ was discovered in Barh Nagar, near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, and depicted an elephant on one side and a tiger on the other. In ancient India, silver coins were referred to as ‘Rupaka,’ while gold coins were called ‘Dinar.’

In 1545, Sher Shah Suri officially named the currency ‘rupee,’ a term that has persisted in India ever since. Historically, coins were minted at the discretion of kings, often featuring their likenesses or images of animals and birds.

Coins are often seen as representations of history, featuring images of significant historical sites, monarchs, and symbols. “Coins show power. They also show the time and place because the year and some place are engraved on them. It is also the face of society,” historian Dr Amarjeev Lochan was quoted as saying in a News 18 report.

During British India, coins bore the images of the King and Queen. However, after India gained independence, the country began issuing its own coins in 1950. These new coins included denominations such as 2 anna, 10 paisa, 20 paisa, 25 paisa, 18 paise, and 1 rupee. The Re 1 coin featured the lion and the Ashoka Pillar, symbolizing national pride and heritage.

Coin minting in India

Coins in India are minted in four major cities: Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Noida, each producing coins with distinct identities. A closer inspection of the coins reveals unique symbols located beneath the year of minting. If there is a diamond-shaped symbol or the letter 'M' below the year, the coin has been minted in Mumbai. Coins that feature the letter 'M' without the diamond symbol also indicate that they are from Mumbai.

In contrast, coins minted in Kolkata do not carry any symbols. Those from Hyderabad will have either a star below the year or a dot within the diamond shape, while coins produced in the Noida mint will feature a simple dot.

On Dhanteras, many jewelry shops sell coins featuring images of Maa Lakshmi, a tradition that dates back to 1719 during the Kushan rule. Following this, the Gupta dynasty, Vijayanagar King Harihara II, and Muhammad Ibn Sam also issued gold and silver coins bearing similar images.

Significance of Re 1 coin as 'shagun'

The Re 1 coin holds a significant cultural value in India, particularly in the context of weddings and auspicious occasions, including festivals like Diwali, where it is often given as 'shagun'—a token of good fortune and blessings.

It is included in every ‘shagun’ envelope, as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi resides in this coin. Additionally, the Re 1 coin is often added to cash gifts of Rs 100 or Rs 1 lakh, making the total amount indivisible and symbolizing the strengthening of relationships.

Since the number zero is considered inauspicious, including the Re 1 coin ensures that the amount does not end in zero.

The Re 1 coin symbolizes the idea that even a small amount can bring luck and positive energy to the recipient. By presenting the coin during significant life events, such as weddings, festivals, or housewarming ceremonies, the giver expresses their heartfelt wishes for a prosperous and successful future for the recipient.

In a broader sense, the practice of gifting the Re 1 coin highlights the importance of community ties and shared joy, reinforcing social bonds and cultural traditions. Thus, this simple coin transcends its monetary value, embodying the essence of auspicious beginnings and the rich tapestry of Indian customs.

