National Ayurveda Day: What is Ayurveda education? Know about Indigenous and conventional medicine and more

Overview of how Ayurveda education has evolved over the years and its growing importance in the educational landscape

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 4:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

Foreign invaders, impressed by the physiques and strength of Indian warriors, were eager to understand the principles and mechanisms behind such health and vitality. This curiosity led them to explore the ancient Indian science of Ayurveda. They took their understanding of Ayurveda back with them, and it evolved into their own traditional system of medicine.

Similarly, Buddhists carried their knowledge of Ayurveda from India to the northeast, where it developed into its distinct system. In the south, this knowledge transformed into Siddha medicine through the lineage of Sage Agastya, which has since evolved into a distinct medical system in present-day Sri Lanka. This cultural exchange underscores the universal appeal and enduring legacy of Ayurveda, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries.

Traditional Ayurveda training in ancient India followed the Gurukula system of education. However, this system faced setbacks during the medieval and colonial periods of Indian history. Post-Independence, India officially recognised Ayurveda and other Indigenous medicines alongside conventional medicine.

 

To promote Ayurveda, the government established a separate department for Indian Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy (ISM & H). In 1971, a governing body called the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) was formed. In 2014, a separate Ministry was created to globalise Ayurveda and enhance education, research, and propagation of AYUSH. The Ministry of AYUSH is implementing significant changes in teaching, research, quality control of medicines, and public health. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine was established to replace the CCIM, aiming to improve access to quality Ayurveda education.

Present-day Ayurveda education has shifted from a teacher-centric to a student/learner-centric approach. It has transformed from being restricted to textbooks to adopting a competency-based dynamic curriculum that emphasises skill development and assessment. The integration of medical education technology has fine-tuned the curriculum. This curriculum retains the core values of Ayurveda while incorporating modern techniques for better understanding and interpretation. The incorporation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has revolutionised traditional classroom teaching into interactive learning platforms, enabling self-paced and personalised learning experiences. Ayurveda education has evolved over the years by incorporating technology, improved teaching methods, and communication skills, making it relevant to contemporary needs and producing competent Ayurveda physicians to serve society.

A separate department called Integrative and Translational Research has been introduced in each college to foster research at all academic levels. The Government of India consistently supports the promotion of Ayurveda and aims to instill a research aptitude in young learners. Various research funding schemes—such as CCRAS-SPARK and AYUSH-PG STAR—have been introduced to encourage Ayurveda scholars to undertake research during their education. Even teachers receive academic funding to conduct research and stimulate innovative thinking. Thus, Ayurveda education has evolved over the years, effectively producing competent healthcare providers for society.

-Mr. Shreyes Kumar, Director, SDME Society

