5 Effective DIY hair packs for dandruff and hair fall

Reduce dandruff and hair fall with extra hair care. Learn about some homemade hair packs for hair care.

Dandruff can cause hair loss. Dandruff can occur due to many reasons. With a little extra care in hair care, dandruff and hair fall can be prevented. Let's get to know some hair packs that can be prepared at home for hair care.

1. Fenugreek

Soak a cup of fenugreek seeds in water overnight. The next morning, grind it into a fine paste. Add an egg yolk and mix well. Apply this mixture to the scalp and massage thoroughly. Wash off with shampoo after 30 minutes.

2. Onion

Chop an onion into small pieces and grind it in a mixer. Apply the extracted juice to the hair and scalp. Wash off with shampoo after 20 minutes.

3. Aloe Vera

Apply aloe vera gel directly to the scalp and massage. Wash off with a mild shampoo after 30 minutes.

4. Banana

Mash a banana and mix it with a teaspoon of olive oil to form a paste. Add a spoonful of yogurt and mix. Apply this mixture thoroughly to the hair. Wash off with cold water after half an hour.

5. Indian Gooseberry (Amla)

Grind two deseeded Indian gooseberries into a paste. Add some yogurt and apply it to the scalp. Wash off after half an hour. This pack helps to reduce dandruff and hair fall.

Latest Videos